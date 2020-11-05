⚽ No. 12 Jayhawks Return to Rock Chalk Park to Host Iowa State Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 12 Kansas (4-3-0) returns home to Rock Chalk Park to host Iowa State (2-6-0), Friday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The contest will be Kansas’ Senior Day honoring five student-athletes – Kathryn Castro, Mandi Duggan, Avery Hall, Ceri Holland and Kailey Lane – and one manager, Brandon Silansky.

Kansas is looking to rebound from a 2-1 loss at No. 6 West Virginia on Oct. 30. Iowa State is in search of a win to end a four-match losing streak when it comes to Lawrence.

QUICK KICKS

Kansas is tied for fourth in the Big 12 standings with 12 points, along with Texas. TCU leads the league with 22 points, while West Virginia is next with 21 points and Oklahoma State third with 16 points.

Kansas is ranked No. 12 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll released Nov. 3. Since the start of the 2019 season, Kansas has been ranked or receiving votes in each of the last 20 polls.

Kansas is one of four Big 12 teams ranked by the coaches, along with No. 3 TCU, No. 4 West Virginia and No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Kansas is coming off playing three-consecutive ranked teams – No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 5 TCU and No. 6 West Virginia – for the first time since the 2018 season when it played four-straight ranked foes from Oct. 19-28 (#17 Texas, #13 Baylor, #13 West Virginia, #17 Texas).

The Jayhawks are 10-3-3 in their last 16 games against Big 12 opponents and have outscored their league foes 19-to-11 during that span, which included the 2019 Big 12 Championship title.

After its 1-0 win over Texas Tech on Sept. 25, Kansas now has a victory over every Big 12 squad in the last calendar year.

Kansas leads Iowa State in the all-time series, 20-5-1, and the Jayhawks have won the last six meetings. Since 2011, the series is 8-0-1 in favor of KU. KU is 10-1-0 against ISU in matches played in Lawrence, including 3-0-0 at Rock Chalk Park.

Kansas ranks in the top 10 nationally in shutout percentage (eighth at 0.571), which is third in the Big 12.

All five of Kansas’ goals scored this season have been by five different players with four being seniors – Ceri Holland (2), Kathryn Castro and Mandi Duggan. Junior Rylan Childers scored the other KU goal.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes the fall portion of the 2020-21 season when it hosts Oklahoma, Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. (Central), at Rock Chalk Park. The contest was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19. Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma, 14-9-2, including an 8-4-0 mark in games played in Lawrence, 2-0-0 at Rock Chalk Park.