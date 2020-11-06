⚽ No. 12 Kansas Draws, 1-1, Against Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a solid effort from No. 12 Kansas, Friday’s match against Iowa State ended in a 1-1 draw. With the tie, KU’s record is now 4-3-1 on the season and the Cyclones move to 2-6-1.

MOMENT(S) OF THE MATCH

In the 36th minute, Kansas senior Ceri Holland netted her third goal of the season and 12th of her career. Iowa State’s Courtney Powell scored with 48 seconds left in regulation to send the match into overtime.

STAT OF THE MATCH

17 – Kansas posted a season-high 17 shots for the match. KU’s seven shots on goal were also a season best.