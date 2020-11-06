⚽ No. 12 Kansas Draws, 1-1, Against Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a solid effort from No. 12 Kansas, Friday’s match against Iowa State ended in a 1-1 draw. With the tie, KU’s record is now 4-3-1 on the season and the Cyclones move to 2-6-1.
MOMENT(S) OF THE MATCH
In the 36th minute, Kansas senior Ceri Holland netted her third goal of the season and 12th of her career. Iowa State’s Courtney Powell scored with 48 seconds left in regulation to send the match into overtime.
STAT OF THE MATCH
17 – Kansas posted a season-high 17 shots for the match. KU’s seven shots on goal were also a season best.
"“We created some chances, which was good. I thought we created opportunities and I think we had more than enough to win the game, but we have to execute them.” - KANSAS HEAD COACH MARK FRANCIS"
NOTES
- Prior to the contest, KU honored its seniors for Senior Day. Those included five student-athletes – Kathryn Castro, Mandi Duggan, Avery Hall, Ceri Holland and Kailey Lane – and one manager, Brandon Silansky.
- Senior Ceri Holland started her 74th-consecutive match for Kansas. Historically, Holland is one of 14 players to have started every match she has played at Kansas. Her 74 ranks as the fourth most all-time for consecutive starts.
Career Consecutive Starts at KU
Afton Sauer (2004-07) – 83
Whitney Berry (2009-12) – 82
Shelby Williamson (2009-12) – 82
Ceri Holland (2017-present) – 74
- Other current Jayhawks who have started every match while at KU include junior GK Sarah Peters (54), sophomore D Kaela Hansen (54), junior F Rylan Childers (8), freshman D Kate Dreyer (8) and freshman D Moria Kelley (8). Childers has started 50 consecutive matches dating back to her first two seasons at Kansas City.
- Both junior Italia Bradley and freshman Shira Elinav started the first match of their KU career against Iowa State.
- Holland netted her third goal of the season and 12th of her career when she scored the first goal of the match in the 36th minute. The goal also marked the second first-half goal for Kansas this season with the other coming in the matchup against Oklahoma state on October 16.
- Friday night’s double-overtime match marked the first extra period match of the season for Kansas and the first since the Big 12 semifinals against Oklahoma State on November 8, 2019. The last time KU played an overtime match at Rock Chalk Park was November 9, 2018 against Saint Louis University in the NCAA Tournament.
- Freshman defender Mackenzie Boeve made her first appearance this season when she entered the game during the first overtime period.
UP NEXT
Kansas concludes the fall portion of the 2020-21 season when it hosts Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. (Central), at Rock Chalk Park. The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The contest was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19. Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma, 14-9-2, including an 8-4-0 mark in games played in Lawrence, 2-0-0 at Rock Chalk Park.