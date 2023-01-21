🏀 No. 14 TCU Defeats No. 2 Kansas 83-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson’s 30 points was not enough as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas. The Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989, when it had home losses on Jan. 28 to K-State and on Feb. 1 to Missouri.
Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.
TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), which shot 54.4% (31-of-57) from the field, got 17 points from Shahada Wells, 15 from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh.
Wilson scored 30 on Saturday after coming off a career-high 38 on Tuesday against K-State. Kevin McCullar Jr. with 10 points was the only other Jayhawk in double figures.
TCU’s Eddie Lampkin was hobbled with a left ankle injury suffered late in the first half. An erroneous tweet at halftime said he had a ruptured Achilles but a school spokesman later said it was a high ankle sprain. He returned and finished with 8 points and 4 rebounds.
TCU used a 19-0 run early in the first half to open a 33-13 lead, forcing Self to use three of his four timeouts in the first 9:10 of the half. The Horned Frogs hit 13 of their first 15 shots. They finished the half shooting 58.6% (17-of-29).
Kansas trailed by as many as 22 points (37-15) before going on an 11-0 run. The Frogs led 48-38 at halftime, the closest Kansas had been since early in the big TCU run.