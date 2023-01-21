LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson’s 30 points was not enough as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas. The Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989, when it had home losses on Jan. 28 to K-State and on Feb. 1 to Missouri.

Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.

TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), which shot 54.4% (31-of-57) from the field, got 17 points from Shahada Wells, 15 from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh.

Wilson scored 30 on Saturday after coming off a career-high 38 on Tuesday against K-State. Kevin McCullar Jr. with 10 points was the only other Jayhawk in double figures.