⚽ No. 15 Kansas Concludes 2020 Fall Season with a 4-1 Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Thanks to a red-hot start, No. 15 Kansas dismantled Oklahoma by a score line of 4-1 in the 2020 fall season finale Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park.

KU ended the fall season (5-3-1), finishing fourth in the Big 12 standings, while Oklahoma (0-8-1) placed 10th.

MOMENTS OF THE MATCH

In the fifth minute of the match Kansas junior Italia Bradley fired the Jayhawks in front with a chip shot from just outside the box that beat the keeper on the back post. Two minutes later KU senior Ceri Holland slotted a low cross to freshman Brie Severns who tapped the ball into the empty net. Just five minutes later, in the 13th minute, Severns bagged a brace off junior Grace Wiltgen’s first assist and Holland’s third of the match. KU scored its fourth goal in the 48th minute as junior Rylan Childress found space in the box and buried Wiltgen’s second assist.

STAT OF THE MATCH

3 – Kansas had three different goal scorers in Italia Bradley, Brie Severns and Rylan Childres. Kansas scored three goals in the first 13 minutes of the match. Senior Ceri Holland finished her career at KU with three assists in her final match.