⚽ No. 15 Kansas Concludes 2020 Fall Season with a 4-1 Win
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Thanks to a red-hot start, No. 15 Kansas dismantled Oklahoma by a score line of 4-1 in the 2020 fall season finale Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park.
KU ended the fall season (5-3-1), finishing fourth in the Big 12 standings, while Oklahoma (0-8-1) placed 10th.
MOMENTS OF THE MATCH
In the fifth minute of the match Kansas junior Italia Bradley fired the Jayhawks in front with a chip shot from just outside the box that beat the keeper on the back post. Two minutes later KU senior Ceri Holland slotted a low cross to freshman Brie Severns who tapped the ball into the empty net. Just five minutes later, in the 13th minute, Severns bagged a brace off junior Grace Wiltgen’s first assist and Holland’s third of the match. KU scored its fourth goal in the 48th minute as junior Rylan Childress found space in the box and buried Wiltgen’s second assist.
STAT OF THE MATCH
3 – Kansas had three different goal scorers in Italia Bradley, Brie Severns and Rylan Childres. Kansas scored three goals in the first 13 minutes of the match. Senior Ceri Holland finished her career at KU with three assists in her final match.
"Finishing 5-3-1 in this league is not easy to do, credit to the kids for that. It’s been a different season for everybody and for us too. We’re just glad we got to play. Hopefully, we’ll get to play in the spring."Kansas head coach Mark Francis
NOTES
- Senior Ceri Holland started her 75th-consecutive match for Kansas. Historically, Holland is one of 14 players to have started every match she has played at Kansas. Her 75 ranks as the fourth most all-time for consecutive starts.
Career Consecutive Starts at KU
Afton Sauer (2004-07) – 83
Whitney Berry (2009-12) – 82
Shelby Williamson (2009-12) – 82
Ceri Holland (2017-present) – 75
- Other current Jayhawks who have started every match while at KU include junior GK Sarah Peters (55), sophomore D Kaela Hansen (55), junior F Rylan Childers (9), freshman D Kate Dreyer (9) and freshman D Moria Kelley (9). Childers has started 51 consecutive matches dating back to her first two seasons at Kansas City.
- With her five shots today, Holland concluded her career with 157 shots, which is 10th on the KU all-time shots chart.
- Both junior Italia Bradley and freshman Shira Elinav started their second-straight match and second of the season.
- Italia Bradley netted her first career goal at Kansas.
- Kansas’ fifth minute goal was the quickest goal scored by the Jayhawks in 2020.
- Brie Severns scored her first and second career goals in the match.
- Brie Severns’ two goals, six points, are the most points scored by a Jayhawk since Katie McClure also scored six points against Xavier (11/22/19) in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
- The last time a Kansas player had three assists in one match was Whitney Berry vs. Texas (Sept. 30, 2011).
- Rylan Childers scored her second goal of the season off Grace Wiltgen’s second assist of the game and season.
- Kansas’ four goals are the most since scoring four against Baylor (Sept. 29, 2019) last season and the most goals scored against OU in the 26-match series.
UP NEXT
The NCAA will have a soccer championship in the spring of 2021. The championship selections will be announced April 18 and the bracket has been reduced from 64 to 48 teams. There will be 31 automatic qualifiers, with TCU earning the Big 12 AQ based on the 2020 fall season, and 17 at-large selections. Teams can play their first match of the spring on Feb. 3 and the NCAA championship dates will be May 13-17.