🎾 No. 17 Kansas Defeats No. 22 Old Dominion for Eighth-Straight Win

NORFOLK, Va. – No. 17 Kansas battled back to a 4-3 victory over No. 22 Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday, extending the Jayhawks’ win streak to eight-straight matches.

Kansas improves to 9-1 in dual matches this season, winning its eighth-straight match. The Jayhawks have not lost a match since Jan. 28, 2023, while they have beaten three ranked opponents over that span (#22 Old Dominion, #44 SMU, #75 Missouri).

The Jayhawks got off to a hot start by winning the doubles point as Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren defeated Old Dominion’s Allison Isaacs and Alexandra Viktorovitch, 6-2. After, Tamari Gagoshidze and Silvia Maria Costache fell to Alesya Yakubovich and Shahar Biran, Kansas’ Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey clinched the doubles point by taking down Mya Byrd and Tatsiana Sasnouskaya, 7-6.

Leading the match 1-0, Old Dominion took the advantage with Biran defeating Maria Titova 6-2, 6-2 and Viktorovitch defeating Gagoshidze, 3-6, 2-6.

Kansas bounced back with a win on court five as Van Vuuren won in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, tying the match at 2-2.

In what was a battle of ranked opponents on court one, Old Dominion’s No. 19 Sasnouskaya took down No. 41 Ngounoue 6-3, 1-6, 5-7 to give Old Dominion a 3-2 lead. Kansas’ Mariana Manyoma Velasquez tied the match up 3-3, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Manu clinched the match for the Jayhawks, defeating Yakubovich 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Riding an eight-match win streak, Kansas will travel to take on Big 12 foes No. 7 Iowa State on Friday, March 10 at 12 p.m. CT, followed by West Virginia on Sunday, March 12th at 11 a.m. CT.

Doubles

Ngounoue / Vuuren def. Isaacs / Viktorovitch 6-2

Costache / Gagoshidze lost to Yakubovich / Biran 3-6

Manu / Massey def. Byrd / Sasnouskaya 7-6

Singles