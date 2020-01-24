🎾 No. 19 Kansas Drops 4-2 Decision to No. 22 Tennessee

LAWRENCE Kan. – In its opening match of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, No. 19 Kansas tennis came up short against the No. 22 Tennessee Friday afternoon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, 4-2.

KU fell in doubles to UT, moving its doubles record to 2-1 on the season.

On court three, Carmen Roxana Manu and Maria Toran Ribes fell 6-1 to UT’s Carly Briggs and Ariadna Riley. On the first court, Malkia Ngounoue and Luniuska Delgado lost to nationally ranked (15) Kaitlin Staines and Tenika McGriffin, 6-2.

Looking to bounce back in singles action, Kansas struggled early but then found a groove late in the match – but it was not enough to pull off a comeback.

On court one, No. 93 Ngounoue was topped by Rebeka Mertena, 6-3, 6-3. At number six singles, Toran Ribes triumphed over Hadley Doyle 6-3, 6-4, giving KU its first point of the day. Court four saw Tennessee’s Johanna Silva beat Manu in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. No. 63 Sonia Smagina took out No. 72 Staines 6-4, 7-5. On court three, Delgado was defeated by Briggs in the final set of the afternoon in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues play on day two of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in the consolation match Saturday at 10 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will face No. 16 California inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center.