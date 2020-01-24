🎾 No. 19 Kansas Drops 4-2 Decision to No. 22 Tennessee
LAWRENCE Kan. – In its opening match of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, No. 19 Kansas tennis came up short against the No. 22 Tennessee Friday afternoon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, 4-2.
KU fell in doubles to UT, moving its doubles record to 2-1 on the season.
On court three, Carmen Roxana Manu and Maria Toran Ribes fell 6-1 to UT’s Carly Briggs and Ariadna Riley. On the first court, Malkia Ngounoue and Luniuska Delgado lost to nationally ranked (15) Kaitlin Staines and Tenika McGriffin, 6-2.
Looking to bounce back in singles action, Kansas struggled early but then found a groove late in the match – but it was not enough to pull off a comeback.
On court one, No. 93 Ngounoue was topped by Rebeka Mertena, 6-3, 6-3. At number six singles, Toran Ribes triumphed over Hadley Doyle 6-3, 6-4, giving KU its first point of the day. Court four saw Tennessee’s Johanna Silva beat Manu in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. No. 63 Sonia Smagina took out No. 72 Staines 6-4, 7-5. On court three, Delgado was defeated by Briggs in the final set of the afternoon in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
UP NEXT
Kansas continues play on day two of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in the consolation match Saturday at 10 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will face No. 16 California inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
RESULTS
Singles competition
1. #63 Sonia Smagina (KU) def. #72 Kaitlin Staines (UT) 6-4, 7-5
2. #76 Rebeka Mertena (UT) def. #93 Malkia Ngounoue (KU) 6-3, 6-2
3. Carly Briggs (UT) def. Luniuska Delgado (KU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
4. Johanna Silva (UT) def. Carmen Roxana Manu (KU) 6-4, 6-4
5. Vasiliki Karvouni (KU) vs. Tenika McGiffin (UT) 4-6, 6-2, 2-3, unfinished
6. Maria Toran Ribes (KU) def. Hadley Doyle (UT) 6-3, 6-4
Doubles competition
1. #15 Kaitlin Staines/Tenika McGiffin (UT) def. Luniuska Delgado/Malkia Ngounoue (KU) 6-2
2. Sonia Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni (KU) vs. Hadley Doyle/Rebeka Mertena (UT) 4-3, unfinished
3. Ariadna Riley/Carly Briggs (UT) def. Carmen Roxana Manu/Maria Toran Ribes (KU) 6-1
Match Notes:
Tennessee 3-0; National ranking #22
Kansas 2-1; National ranking #19
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (2,6,4,1,3)