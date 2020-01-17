🎾 Match Preview: vs Drake and Wichita State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2020 dual season begins at home for No. 19 Kansas women’s tennis Saturday and Sunday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
Saturday afternoon the Jayhawk will welcome Drake to campus. Matches are set to start at 5 p.m. CT. On Sunday, KU will close its opening weekend competing against Wichita State at 1 p.m.
All matches will be played indoors. Live stream and stats are available in the links provided below. Updates will be posted to KUathletics.com and @KansasTennis on Twitter.
|Watch & Follow LIVE
|Indoor Court 1
|📺 📊
|Indoor Court 2
|📺 📊
|Indoor Court 3
|📺 📊
|Indoor Court 4
|📺 📊
|Indoor Court 5
|📺 📊
|Indoor Court 6
|📺 📊
SCOUTING DRAKE
- The Bulldogs finished the 2018-19 season with an 8-16 overall record, including a 2-3 mark in MVC play.
- Drake has an experienced team with two seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.
- This season, Drake defeated Sacramento State, 4-3, in its dual season opener.
SCOUTING WICHITA STATE
- Wichita State recorded a 14-10 overall mark in 2018-19, including a 3-2 ledger in the America Conference.
- WSU found success in its fall slate.
- The Shockers won four of the six flights at the Tulsa Invitational to close out the fall.
- Senior Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITA Central Regionals.
- Doubles pair Marta Bellucco and Saidhujaeva are ranked in the latest ITA doubles ranking. The duo checks in at No. 53 of the top 60.
- WSU comes to Lawrence 1-1 after defeating Abilene Christian 6-1 and falling to No. 11 Oklahoma State, 1-6.
SERIES HISTORY
- Kansas is 18-2 all-time, including a 13-match win streak versus Drake University. The last time KU and Drake matched up win in 2016.
- The Jayhawk lead Wichita State 18-7 all-time with a three-game win streak. The two teams’ last outing was last season, 2019.
NATIONALLY RANKED
Kansas women’s tennis comes in at No. 19 in the latest Oracle/ITA team rankings. The Jayhawks are one of three teams from the Big 12 Conference in the Oracle/ITA top-25 joining Texas at No. 7 and Oklahoma State at No. 11.
The Jayhawks begin the 2020 spring season with three players ranked in the ITA singles and doubles ranks. Kansas sophomore Sonia Smagina was individually ranked at No. 63 while fellow second-year player Malkia Ngounoue came in at No. 93. In doubles, Smagina and freshman Carmen Roxana Manu were seeded No. 42.
TOUGH 2020 SLATE
No. 19 KU will face a tough schedule in 2020, which features eight top-25 teams and 12 teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Up Next
Kansas Tennis will host the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Friday, January 24th, and Saturday, January 25th. The Jayhawk will face No. 22 Tennessee in the first round Friday. Both the Championship and second-round consolation match will be on Saturday. The winner of the championship match will advance to the National Team Indoors at the University of Illinois in February.