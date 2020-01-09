🎾 No. 19 Kansas Kicks Off 2020 at Orlando Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Heading south for warmer temperatures, the No. 19 Kansas women’s tennis team travels to Orlando, Florida, to kick start its spring season Jan. 10-12 at the Orlando Invitational. It marks the second year the Jayhawks have competed in the invite and will take place at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
The field consists of players from No. 8 NC State, No. 13 UCF, No. 20 Virginia, Auburn, Iowa State, Missouri, Rice and Texas Tech.
This weekend’s tournament features four teams currently ranked in the Oracle/ITA Division I top 25. The Jayhawks also feature three players in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) singles and doubles fall rankings. Kansas sophomore Sonia Smagina is individually ranked No. 63 while fellow second-year player Ngounoue checks in at No. 93. In doubles, Smagina and freshman Roxana Manu are No. 42 overall.
Play begins Friday, January 10, and runs through Sunday, January 12. Kansas opens the invite in doubles versus Texas Tech at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET). Following doubles, the Jayhawks will face No. 13 UCF /No. 20 Virginia in singles.
There will be a live stream provided by the USTA linked at KUatheltics.com. Live scoring of the event will not be available. For the latest information on the tournament follow Kansas tennis on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at KUathletics.com.
A full schedule of the invitational is below:
Orlando Invitational | USTA National Campus | Orlando, Fla.
|Date
|Friday, Jan. 10
9:30 a.m. - Noon
|Saturday, Jan. 11
9:30 a.m. - Noon
|Sunday, Jan. 12
9:30 a.m. - Noon
|Event
|Doubles
|Singles
|Doubles
|Singles
|Doubles
|Singles
|Teams
|Kansas vs Texas Tech
|Kansas vs UCF/Virginia
|Kansas vs UCF/Virginia
|Kansas vs Auburn
|Kansas vs Rice
|Kansas vs NC State