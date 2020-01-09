🎾 No. 19 Kansas Kicks Off 2020 at Orlando Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Heading south for warmer temperatures, the No. 19 Kansas women’s tennis team travels to Orlando, Florida, to kick start its spring season Jan. 10-12 at the Orlando Invitational. It marks the second year the Jayhawks have competed in the invite and will take place at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

The field consists of players from No. 8 NC State, No. 13 UCF, No. 20 Virginia, Auburn, Iowa State, Missouri, Rice and Texas Tech.

This weekend’s tournament features four teams currently ranked in the Oracle/ITA Division I top 25. The Jayhawks also feature three players in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) singles and doubles fall rankings. Kansas sophomore Sonia Smagina is individually ranked No. 63 while fellow second-year player Ngounoue checks in at No. 93. In doubles, Smagina and freshman Roxana Manu are No. 42 overall.