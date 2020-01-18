🎾 No. 19 Kansas Sweeps Drake, 7-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks swept the Bulldogs, 7-0, in their home-opener, Saturday evening at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Kansas continued its dominant doubles play from last season by notching the doubles point. Malkia Ngounoue and Luniuska Delgado defeated Liza Petushkova and Joely Lomas, 6-3. Sophomore Sonia Smagina and freshman Vasiliki Karvouni triumphed over Daria Walczak and Carmen Palumbo, 6-0, to give KU the doubles match point.

“Today was a nice start to our season,” said Kansas head coach Todd Chapman. “We definitely had to battle some nerves as it was four of our players’ first-team match. I thought we did a good job in singles of settling, pushing the nerves aside and controlling the match. We now will get some rest and get ready for a good Wichita State team on a quick turnaround.”