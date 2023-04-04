🎾 No. 21 Kansas Sweeps No. 68 Tulsa, 4-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 21 Kansas swept No. 68 Tulsa, 4-0, inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Tuesday, improving to 13-4 this season including 8-1 at home.

Kansas is now 7-3 against ranked opponents, while the Jayhawks have only lost at home once this season (March 19 vs. #14 Texas).

In doubles action, Kansas struck first with Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze winning 6-1 over Laia Conde Monfort and Ana Naranjo Martinez on court 2. Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey clinched the doubles point for the Jayhawks, taking down Amy Leather and Myroslava Zelenchuk 6-4 on court 3, while No. 47 Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren did not finish their match against No. 88 Maria Berlanga and Lily Hutchings with a score 5-6.

In singles action, the Jayhawks continued their success as Gagoshidze took down Leather 6-3, 6-4 on court 6 and Manu rallied back to defeat Hutchings 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Court 3 to give Kansas a 3-0 lead. No. 59 Ngounoue clinched the win for Kansas, beating Laia Monfort 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Titova, Vuuren, and Silvia Maria Costache all did not finish their matches.

The Jayhawks will now travel West to play Kansas State on Saturday, April 8th at 12 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks then return home to host #19 Oklahoma State on April 14.

Doubles

#47 Ngounoue / Vuuren vs. #88 Berlanga / Hutchings 5-6 (DNF)

Gagoshidze / Titova def. Monfrot / Naranjo 6-1

Manu / Massey def. Leather / Zelenchuk 6-4

Singles