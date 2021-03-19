⚽️ No. 22 Kansas Travels to Ames to Face Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 22 Kansas (6-3-2) travels to Ames, Iowa to play Iowa State (2-6-3), Saturday, March 20. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The game was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. but was adjusted to be on TV.

Kansas is coming off a 0-0 draw with Kansas State on March 13. Iowa State is coming off a 2-2 draw with Oklahoma that was played at Rock Chalk Park following the KU vs. K-State game on March 13. KU leads the all-time matchups against Iowa State, 20-5-2. With games in Ames, KU leads the series, 8-4-1. The last meeting between the two teams was on Nov. 6, 2020 in Lawrence that resulted in a 1-1 tie.

QUICK KICKS

The Jayhawks currently have a 4-0-1 record against Iowa State in the last five meetings between the two teams in Ames.

Kansas began the official spring slate with a 2-0 win over Kansas State on March 6 in Manhattan. The Jayhawks and Wildcats tied, 0-0, the following week in double overtime.

Kansas is ranked No. 22 in the latest TopDrawer Soccer Poll released March 15 and receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll. Kansas is one of four Big 12 teams ranked by TopDrawer Soccer, along with No. 7 TCU, No. 9 West Virginia and No. 15 Oklahoma State.

Junior Rylan Childers leads the Jayhawks’ spring squad with three goals during the 2020 season. Freshman Brie Severns has two goals with junior Italia Bradley and freshman Shira Elinav each tallying one.

Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters is having another solid season in net. Peters has started in all 57 of the Jayhawks’ matches and tallied 26 career shutouts. She is two shutouts behind the program record of 28, held by Meghan Miller. She has tallied 35 victories to sit third all-time and is 25 away from Miller’s record and only one away from tying Julie Hanley for second.

KU hosted Kansas City NWSL in a friendly match on Tuesday, March, 16 at Rock Chalk Park. In the 90-minutes scrimmage 18 Jayhawks got playing time, including three different goalkeepers. Freshman defender Mackenzie Boeve was the only Jayhawk to play all 90 minutes, but multiple players saw more than 75 minutes of play.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host Notre Dame on March 28 at 11:30 a.m. (Central). The contest will be the first time these two programs have ever met.