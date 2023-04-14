🎾 No. 18 Oklahoma State sweeps No. 22 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 22 Kansas women’s tennis came up short against No. 18 Oklahoma State, 4-0, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Friday.

With the loss, the Jayhawks fall to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

In doubles play, Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze fell quickly to Kristina Novak and Alana Wolfberg, 6-1. The Jayhawks bounced back with Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey taking down Sofia Rojas and Lucia Peyre, 6-3. No. 50 Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren lost to No. 18 Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez, 5-7.

In singles action, Oklahoma State took a quick 2-0 lead, courtesy of Rojas beating Silvia Maria Costache 6-1, 6-0. The Cowgirls extend their lead to 3-0 after Peyre defeated Manu 6-3, 6-0. Miyamoto took down Vuuren to clinch the 4-0 win for Oklahoma State.

No. 64 Ngounoue, Titova, and Velasquez all did not finish their singles matches.

Next up the Jayhawks will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday, April 16 at 12 p.m., as the Jayhawks celebrate Roxana Manu, and host No. 16 Oklahoma.

Doubles (Order of finish – 2, 3, 1)

#50 Ngounoue / Vuuren (KU) lost to #18 Miyamoto / Gonzalez (OSU) 5-7 Gagoshidze / Titova (KU) lost to Novak / Wolfberg (OSU) 1-6 Manu / Massey (KU) def. Rojas / Peyre (OSU) 6-3

Singles (Order of Finish – 5, 3, 4)