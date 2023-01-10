🏀 No. 23 Jayhawks Upended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Holly Kersgieter and Taiyanna Jackson combined for 39 points as the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks suffered a second-consecutive defeat, falling to Texas, 72-59, on Jan. 10 at the Moody Center.

Kansas is now 12-3 on the year and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while Texas improved to 12-5 (3-1 Big 12) this season.

Jackson recorded her league-leading 10th double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds, in addition to a career-high-tying five steals, three blocked shots and three assists. Kersgieter added 20 points and five rebounds for her third 20-point effort in the past four games. Wyvette Mayberry had nine points and five assists for the Jayhawks, who also got seven points and four rebounds from Zakiyah Franklin.

Kansas shot 36.4% from the field in the first half, but turned the ball over 11 times, leading to 13 points for the Longhorns, who built a 41-29 lead at the break. Kersgieter had 10 first-half points, while Jackson had seven points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals for the Jayhawks at the half.

Texas scored the first two points of the third quarter, taking their biggest lead of the night before KU answered with a 10-0 run to get within four at 43-39 with 6:00 to play in the quarter. That would be the closest the Jayhawks got in the quarter as Texas pushed its advantage back to 11 before taking a 54-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kansas got within six points early in the fourth quarter, but Texas outscored the Jayhawks 18-12 in the fourth quarter to put the game away, winning 72-59.

KU shot 37.5% from the field, hitting 18-of-48 attempts while shooting 41.7% (5-12) from three-point range. The rebounding battle was even as both teams had 35, but Texas had a 12-8 edge in second-chance points and UT’s bench outscored KU 16-1.

Up Next

Kansas stays on the road for a second-straight game, visiting Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Jan. 13, to face the Oklahoma Sooners. That game will tip off at 2 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN+.