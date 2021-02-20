🏀 No. 23 Kansas Outlasts No. 15 Texas Tech, 67-61, for Fifth Straight Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Kansas led wire-to-wire in a hotly contested battle to defeat No. 15 Texas Tech, 67-61, inside Allen Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon. The victory was the Jayhawks’ fifth-straight win.

Kansas improved to 17-7 on the season and 11-5 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech fell to 14-7, 6-6. The Jayhawks had five scorers in double figures with junior big man David McCormack leading the way with 17 points, shooting 7-10 from the field.

Following McCormack’s lead was junior Ochai Agbaji with 14 points, redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson with 11 points, his eighth straight game scoring in double figures. KU senior Marcus Garrett and sophomore Christian Braun each scored 10 points for the contest to mark Kansas’ fifth game with five or more players in double figures this season.

Kansas came ready to play, holding Texas Tech scoreless through the first four minutes of the game. McCormack was the hot hand in the first half, scoring 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

Kansas extended its lead to nine off a freshman Bryce Thompson three, but Texas Tech’s junior transfer Mac McClung answered with a three-pointer at the buzzer, to cut the KU lead to 31-25 at the break.

The Jayhawks came out of the locker room with a burst of energy. Five seconds into the second half Wilson sank a three-pointer before Texas Tech went on a mini 5-0 run. The Jayhawks responded with an 8-0 run of their own, extending their lead to 12, the largest of the afternoon.

Both teams traded baskets as Texas Tech tried to cut the lead down to a possession. They were only able to do so once late in the half. Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. pulled up from the top of the arc, drilled a three-pointer, and cut the Jayhawks’ lead to just three points at 64-61.

Kansas, needing to respond, turned to Braun. The guard created space for himself, received the pass from Wilson, pulled up from three-point range, and swished it. The Red Raiders put up a desperation shot at the other end, Braun pulled down the rebound, and the Jayhawks dribbled out the clock for their fifth-straight win.

Kansas shot 25-61 (41%) from the field, 8-26 (30.8%) from three-point range, and 9-12 (75%) from the free-throw line. KU held Texas Tech to 22-52 (42.3%) from the field, 5-15 (33.3%) from three-point range, and 12-19 (63.2%) from the free-throw line.

Kansas outrebounded Texas Tech 36-35, while pulling in three more offensive rebounds as well. The Jayhawks also turned the ball over just six times, which ties their season low previously set against Kansas State on Feb. 2.

STAT OF THE GAME

8 – With his 11 points and 11 rebounds against Texas Tech Jalen Wilson recorded his eighth double-double of the season and scored in double figures for the eighth straight game.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Following a Red Raiders, three-pointer the Jayhawks were up three points with 44 seconds left. Texas Tech opted not to foul meaning Kansas needed a bucket to effectively put the game on ice. Christian Braun was the one to take the shot. He pulled up from three, in rhythm with a pass from Jalen Wilson, and nailed the shot giving the Jayhawks a six-point lead, and the victory.

NOTES

Kansas improved to 17-7 overall and 11-5 in Big 12 play, giving KU 11 league wins for the 27th consecutive season beginning in 1994-95.

Kansas also improved to 11-1 in Allen Fieldhouse this season, 813-115 all-time in the venue, including 275-15 under head coach Bill Self.

The five Jayhawks in double figures marked the fifth time this season KU had five or more players in double figures. Kansas last had five players in double figures against No. 23/22 Oklahoma State on Feb. 8.

Kansas led wire-to-wire, the first time the Jayhawks led the whole game over a ranked opponent since Dec. 8, 2019, when Kansas defeated No. 20 Colorado, 72-58.

Junior David McCormack led KU with 17 points. This marks his 15th game of the season, including seven of his last eight, scoring in double-digits.

Junior Ochai Agbaji scored 14 points, marking his 42nd career game in double figures including his 20th of the season.

Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson led the team in rebounds with 11, including eight defensive rebounds. This is the sixth consecutive game he has led the team in rebounds and his ninth game this season with 10 or more rebounds.

Wilson also put up 11 points making for his eighth career double-double and his eighth straight game with 10+ points.

Senior Marcus Garrett scored 10 points which marks his 10th game this season scoring in double figures, eight of those 10 have come in Big 12 play.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its last scheduled road game of the 2020-21 regular season at No. 12/13 Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The contest will begin at 8 p.m. (Central) and televised on ESPN.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 22. Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 35-10, which includes a UT 84-59 win in Lawrence on Jan. 2, 2021. Kansas leads 11-7 in meetings in Austin, with all 18 played at the Erwin Center.