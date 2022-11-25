🏀 No. 3 Kansas Falls 64-50 to No. 22 Tennessee in Title Game

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while No. 22 Tennessee defeated third-ranked Kansas to beat the reigning national champions 64-50 in Friday night’s championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Vescovi hit five 3-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers (5-1), who dominated the glass, overcame their own turnover troubles and made the Jayhawks work for clean looks. The win led to a title and Vescovi being picked as the tournament’s most valuable player.

Jalen Wilson and Joseph Yesefu each scored 14 points to lead the Jayhawks (6-1), who shot 28.6% in the first half and never warmed up. They made 5 of 21 3-pointers in what was an all-around rough night, from losing starting guard Dajuan Harris to fouls with 9 minutes left to failing to keep the Vols off the glass (45-27). Wilson was named to the All-Tournament Team.

“We played a team tonight that was older and more mature and obviously played stronger and tougher,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We didn’t handle the situation near as well as what I would hope a poised team would.”

The Vols held the Jayhawks to 32.1% shooting, bothering them with size and length around the rim. And they showed the toughness to take the ball right at the Jayhawks with 5-foot-9 sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler leading the way.

Zeigler had 14 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock at the 7-minute mark to push Tennessee’s lead to 56-38. He followed with another big one from the right wing with 4:42 left after Kansas had closed within 11.