⚾️ No. 4 Texas Tech Takes Down Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped Saturday’s game at Hoglund Ballpark to the No. 4 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders by a score of 28-2. Texas Tech scored eight runs in the sixth inning.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Brandon Birdsell (4-1)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO

Loss: Cole Larsen (0-5)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Texas Tech scored first with three runs in the second inning, including a two-run homer by Parker Kelly.

• In the third inning, Texas Tech put up five runs to extend the lead to 8-0. Kurt Wilson and Owen Washburn hit back-to-back home runs in the inning.

• The Red Raiders added one run in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and eight runs in the sixth to make the score 19-0.

• KU pushed a run across in the sixth inning on an RBI fielder’s choice from redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw.

• To leadoff the eighth inning, sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna hit a solo home run.

UP NEXT

Kansas (9-16) will play the series finale against No. 4 Texas Tech on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.