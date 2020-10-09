No. 5 Kansas Drops First Match of the Season at Baylor
WACO, Texas – No. 5 Kansas soccer lost its first match of the season as Baylor defeated KU, 2-0, at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field Friday evening. Baylor scored a goal in each half.
Kansas dropped to 3-1-0 on the season, while Baylor improved to 1-1-3.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
Kansas gave up its first goal of the season when BU’s Mackenzie Anthony scored an unassisted goal at the 20-minute mark. The Bears’ Taylor Moon scored an insurance goal, assisted by Anthony, at the 54-minute mark.
STAT OF THE GAME
Kansas outshot Baylor 9-3 in the second half but couldn’t capitalize. For the game, KU outshot BU 10-9, but the Bears held a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.
"“Baylor is a physical team and you have to match that and we let them push us around. In the second half, we competed better and outshot them 9-3 and created some chances.” – Kansas head coach Mark Francis"
NOTES
- The Kansas-Baylor series is now deadlocked at 12-12-2, however BU has a 7-2-2 advantage in matches played in Waco.
- Senior Ceri Holland and freshman Shira Elinav led KU with two shots each for the match. Holland leads Kansas with seven shots this season. Her three shots on goal tie senior teammate Mandi Duggan for the team lead in 2020.
- Senior midfielder Avery Hall made her season debut during in the first half.
- Baylor’s goal in the first half was the first goal given up by Kansas this season and the first first-half goal conceded by the Jayhawks in eight games dating back to the 2019 Big 12 semifinals against Oklahoma State (11/8).
- Baylor led 2-0 in the second half. It marked the first time KU has trailed by two goals since last season’s NCAA Tournament loss to No. 5 South Carolina (11/11/24/19). The 2-0 USC win also marked the last time Kansas was shut out.
- The last Big 12 team to shutout the Jayhawks was a 0-0 game at Texas Tech (10/13/19).
- The KU loss ended a 12-match unbeaten streak against Big 12 foes dating back to last season. The 12-match run included the 2019 Big 12 Championship title.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks return home to Rock Chalk Park to host Oklahoma State on Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. This will be soccer’s ‘Jayhawks for a Cure’ contest supporting breast cancer awareness month and 400 fans will be able to attend. Tickets are on sale now via KUAthletics.com.
KU head coach Mark Francis following the Baylor match.