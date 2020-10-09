No. 5 Kansas Drops First Match of the Season at Baylor

WACO, Texas – No. 5 Kansas soccer lost its first match of the season as Baylor defeated KU, 2-0, at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field Friday evening. Baylor scored a goal in each half.

Kansas dropped to 3-1-0 on the season, while Baylor improved to 1-1-3.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Kansas gave up its first goal of the season when BU’s Mackenzie Anthony scored an unassisted goal at the 20-minute mark. The Bears’ Taylor Moon scored an insurance goal, assisted by Anthony, at the 54-minute mark.

STAT OF THE GAME

Kansas outshot Baylor 9-3 in the second half but couldn’t capitalize. For the game, KU outshot BU 10-9, but the Bears held a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.