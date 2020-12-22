🏀 Jayhawks Use 3-pointers to Race Past Mountaineers

Lawrence, Kan.– All five starters scored in double figures and the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks won their eighth straight game Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, topping No. 7 West Virginia, 79-65. Sophomore Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 22 points, knocking down 6 of 12 from deep.

The Jayhawks, who already have four wins over ranked opponents this season, trailed by one at halftime, but outscored the Mountaineers 44-29 in the second half to break the game open and earn the win to move to 2-0 in Big 12 play. West Virginia dropped to 7-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

Led by Braun, the Jayhawks were hot from 3-point range, converting on 16 of 37 attempts. Marcus Garrett was a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, while Jalen Wilson was 4 of 10 and Ochai Agbaji was 3 of 10.

West Virginia didn’t lead until the final minute of the first half and stretched the lead to three points in the first minute of the second half. But Kansas quickly erased the lead and led by as many as 22 with just more than four minutes remaining in the game.

The 16 made 3-pointers are tied for the third-most ever in a single game by a Kansas team. The record is 19, set against Texas Southern in 2017.

Braun, who recorded a 20-point game for the second time this season, made 4 of 6 from deep in the second half to help the Jayhawks extend their lead. Kansas went 9 of 19 from three as a team in the second half.

Both David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji both recorded double-doubles. McCormack had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Agbaji had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Wilson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Garrett had 15 points. Braun added a game-high seven assists in the win to go with his team-high 22 points.

The Jayhawks improved to 15-5 all-time against the Mountaineers, and remain undefeated inside of Allen Fieldhouse against West Virginia at 9-0.

Stat of the Game:

16 – Kansas hit 16 3-pointers in the win over West Virginia. The 16 makes from deep are the third-most ever in a single game for Kansas.

Notes:

Kansas starters scored 75 of the 79 (94.9%) points scored for the Jayhawks.

Kansas made 16 3FG, the last time Kansas made 12+ 3FG was December 11th, 2020 against Omaha.

Kansas outscored West Virginia 44-29 in the second half.

Kansas made 9 3FG in the second half, the last time Kansas made 9+ 3FG in a half was February 2nd, 2019 against Texas Tech.

Kansas attempted the most 3FG this season (37).

Kansas made the fewest free throws this season (7).

Kansas attempted the fewest free throws this season (10).

Kansas dished out a season-high 19 assists.

Kansas tied the fewest turnovers this season (11).

For the first time in Kansas history, the Jayhawks have posted four victories against the AP top 20 before January 1st.

Up Next:

The Jayhawks will be back in action in the new year, when they take on Texas on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 inside of Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be aired on ESPN2 at 11 a.m.