🎾 No. 7 Oklahoma State Tops Visiting Kansas

STILLWATER, Okla. – The 24th-ranked Kansas Tennis team fell to its second-straight Top 10 opponent on Sunday after losing to No.7 Oklahoma State, 4-1 at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

The Jayhawks struck first on Sunday with Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue taking down #38 Mhai Sawangkaew and Martina Zurelo. However, Raphaelle Lacasse and Julia Deming would lose 3-6 on Court 3, and Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu would lose a nail biter 6-7 on Court 2 to #22 Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Marie Rioux.

Oklahoma State then won on Courts 3 and 4 in singles play with Smagina losing 1-6, 4-6 to Zerulo and Raphaelle Lacasse losing 2-6, 3-6 to No. 82 Oona Orpana.

Carmen Roxana Manu fought back for Kansas and earned a point, winning 6-2, 7-6 on Court 5, making the score 1-3.

Ngounoue then fell to No. 34 Sawangkaew 6-2, 1-6, 2-6, giving Oklahoma State the victory 4-1.

Titova and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez were unable to finish their battles on Courts 1 and 6.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will now come back to Lawrence, Kansas to play TCU on March 18th at 5:00pm CT and Texas Tech on March 20th at 12:00pm CT.

Singles Results

#59 Titova (KU) vs. #40 Rioux 6-7, 2-5 (DNF)

#34 Sawangkaew def #124 Ngounoue (KU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

Zerulo def Smagina (KU) 6-1, 6-4

#82 Orpana def Lacasse (KU) 6-2, 6-3

Manu (KU) def Miyamoto 6-2, 7-6

Velasquez (KU) vs. Rojas 7-5, 6-6 (DNF)

Doubles Results

Ngounoue / Titova (KU) def #38 Sawangkaew / Zurelo 6-4

#22 Miyamoto / Rioux def Smagina / Manu (KU) 7-6

Wolfberg / Orpana def Lacasse / Deming (KU) 6-3