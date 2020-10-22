⚽️ No. 8 Kansas Drops Match to No. 5 TCU, 2-0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas dropped its first match at home of the 2020 season as No. 5 TCU combined a dominant defense with an aggressive offense and won 2-0 Thursday evening at Rock Chalk Park.
TCU struck early against Kansas when Tijana Duricek netted a goal off in the 25th minute of the first half.
After being outshot 10-3 in the first half, the Jayhawks went on the offensive in the second period, outshooting the Horned Frogs 13-3 but could not put one in goal. TCU added another goal in the second half when Yazmeen Ryan netted one from a Gracie Brian assist to make the match 2-0.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
The Jayhawks gave up only their second first-half goal of the season when TCU’s Tijana Duricek shot the ball into the back of the net and past KU junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters to give the Horned Frogs a 1-0 lead. Yazmeen Ryan, assisted by Gracie Brian, gave TCU an insurance goal in the 56th minute.
STAT OF THE GAME
Kansas outshot TCU 16-13, but could not capitalize against the impenetrable Horned Frog defense. KU outshot TCU 13-3 in the second half.
"Credit to the kids, we battled in the second half. The formation change created more offense for us. We just didn’t execute on the opportunities that we had. "Kansas Head Coach Mark Francis
NOTES
- KU is now 2-1-0 at home this season.
- Freshman forward Brie Severns made her first career start. She tallied two shots and one shot on goal on the night.
- Kansas leads TCU in the all-time series 5-4-3 and still holds a 2-1-2 edge in the last five meetings. The series is now 1-2-1 in matches in Lawrence.
- The Jayhawks are 10-2-3 in their last 15 games against Big 12 opponents and have outscored their league foes 18-to-9 during that span, which included the 2019 Big 12 Championship title.
- Kansas gave up only its second first-half goal of the season.
- Despite trailing TCU in shots in the first half (10-3), the Jayhawks ended up outshooting the Horned Frogs 16-13, including 4-3 in shots on goal.
- Rylan Childers led the Jayhawks with four shots and Ceri Holland was right behind her with three shots and two shots on goal.
UP NEXT
Kansas hits the road for the third time this season when it plays at current-No. 6 West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. (Central). The match will be broadcast live via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. WVU leads the overall series with KU, 7-2-1, but the last three meetings have gone 2-0-1 in favor of Kansas. WVU has a 2-1-0 edge in matchups played in Morgantown.