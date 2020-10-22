⚽️ No. 8 Kansas Drops Match to No. 5 TCU, 2-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 8 Kansas dropped its first match at home of the 2020 season as No. 5 TCU combined a dominant defense with an aggressive offense and won 2-0 Thursday evening at Rock Chalk Park.

TCU struck early against Kansas when Tijana Duricek netted a goal off in the 25th minute of the first half.

After being outshot 10-3 in the first half, the Jayhawks went on the offensive in the second period, outshooting the Horned Frogs 13-3 but could not put one in goal. TCU added another goal in the second half when Yazmeen Ryan netted one from a Gracie Brian assist to make the match 2-0.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The Jayhawks gave up only their second first-half goal of the season when TCU’s Tijana Duricek shot the ball into the back of the net and past KU junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters to give the Horned Frogs a 1-0 lead. Yazmeen Ryan, assisted by Gracie Brian, gave TCU an insurance goal in the 56th minute.

STAT OF THE GAME

Kansas outshot TCU 16-13, but could not capitalize against the impenetrable Horned Frog defense. KU outshot TCU 13-3 in the second half.