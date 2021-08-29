🏐 No. 8 Purdue Tops Visiting Kansas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Kansas volleyball team dropped a three-set decision to No. 8 Purdue on Sunday, falling to the Boilermakers 20-25, 22-25, 15-25 at Holloway Gymnasium as part of the Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier.

The Jayhawks dropped to 0-2 on the young season, while Purdue improved to 2-0.

Kansas was led by super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser, who totaled a team-high 10 kills and tied for the team lead with eight digs. Freshman London Davis had eight kills and four digs for the Jayhawks. Sarah Nielsen led the way with 14 assists, while Elise McGhie was one behind with 13.

The first set was a competitive one between the two squads and was back and forth for the first half. The Jayhawks led 9-7, 11-8 and 12-11 before Purdue tied it up at 13 apiece. The home team then went on a 6-0 run to grab a 19-13 lead.

Kansas cut into that lead with three straight points, including a service ace by McGhie. But Purdue never allowed the Jayhawks to get any closer and closed out the first set on an attack error to go up 1-0.

The second set was similar to the first with the two teams fighting back and forth. Purdue took a 9-6 lead, but Kansas closed it to 9-8 with a kill from Davis and an attack error by Purdue. The Boilermakers then grabbed control and took a 17-10 lead. The Jayhawks got it to three at 22-19 when Davis converted another kill, but Purdue closed it out on a service error to win the set by four.

The two teams opened the third set close again and were tied 6-6 early, but Purdue took control and led 13-7, 16-9, 20-13 and 24-14, before closing it out on a kill by Madeline Koch. Purdue’s hot start this season has been a continuation of a strong season last year that saw the Boilermakers go 16-7 and advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks will return to action on Thursday at Lipscomb with a 6:30 p.m., match. Kansas will also face Wake Forest and Western Kentucky while in Nashville as part of the LUV Invite.