🏀 No. 9 Jayhawks Continue Big 12 Road Swing at Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 9 Kansas (10-4, 4-3 Big 12) continues its three-game conference road swing at Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3 Big 12) on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. (CT) on ESPN.

KU is looking to snap a two-game losing streak after its 77-69 loss at No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 18. Oklahoma has won its last two contests after its 76-50 win against Kansas State on Jan. 19. The Sooners are 7-1 at home in Lloyd Noble Center this season.

Kansas leads the all-time series with Oklahoma, 151-68, and the Jayhawks have won the last three and five of the last six meetings with the Sooners. Kansas won the first meeting earlier this season, 63-59, on Jan. 9 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU is 53-44 against OU in Norman and hold a slight 20-19 edge in games played in the Lloyd Noble Center.

Kansas Notables

Kansas leads the Big 12 in rebound margin at +7.1 and ranks in the upper half of 11 conference statistical categories.

Kansas enters the Oklahoma contest No. 6 in NET strength of schedule. The Jayhawks have led NCAA Division I in NET SOS each of the last two seasons and five times under head coach Bill Self (2005, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020).

Junior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made per game at 2.8 and is second in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.8%. Agbaji has made 26 threes in his last eight games.

Junior David McCormack is averaging 16.8 points and 2.3 blocked shots per game in his last four games. He has two 20-point efforts in his last four games with 20 at TCU (1/5) and 24, with 12 rebounds, at OSU (1/12).

Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 229 Associated Press polls dating back to 2008-09. The 229-consecutive weeks in the AP poll is an all-time record, surpassing UCLA’s 221 from 1966-80. KU holds the same streak in the coaches’ poll at 236.

With the consecutive weeks being ranked at 229, the Kansas at Oklahoma contest will be the 417th-straight game KU will play as a ranked team, a streak which started Feb. 2, 2009.

Kansas is 98-14 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 2-1 this season and 3-0 in 2019-20. Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six-plus seasons, amassing a record of 47-6 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark in 2018-19.

Earlier this season, redshirt-senior Mitch Lightfoot became the 21st player in KU history to record 100 career blocks. Lightfoot ranks 17th on the KU all-time list, currently at 111.

This season, Kansas men’s basketball will be wearing a patch that reads “UNITED WE STAND” signifying its stance on the recent social injustice in the United States. The patch has gold lettering with the black background being in the shape of the state of Kansas.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to face TCU on Thursday, Jan. 28. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will start at 7 p.m. (CT) and be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The TCU at KU contest was originally scheduled for Jan. 26. Tickets are available for TCU and other upcoming Kansas home games at KUAthletics.com.