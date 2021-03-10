🏀 No. 9 Kansas Commences Big 12 Tournament Against No. 8 TCU
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball is set as the No. 9 seed and will face the No. 8 seed TCU in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. Tipoff is set for March 11 at 5 p.m. (CT) inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas women’s basketball (7-17, 3-15 Big 12) last played on Saturday, falling to the No. 6 ranked Baylor 67-93.
Leading the offensive effort for the Jayhawks was Holly Kersgieter with 16 points through her 20 minutes on the hardwood. Kersgieter is the Kansas’ leader in points per game (16.7) and has reached the 385-point mark on the season. Julie Brosseau had 15 points against the Lady Bears, which is a new Big 12 high. Brosseau was 4-for-7 from the floor, 3-for-4 from deep, and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
GAME 25
Date: Thursday, March 11
Location: Kansas City, Mo.
Arena: Municipal Auditorium
Tip Time: 5 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
OPPONENT PREVIEW: TCU
TCU (9-14, 4-14 Big 12) last played on Sunday, March 7 falling to Texas in a close contest, 60-69. Lauren Heard set the tone for the Horned Frogs with her fifth double-double of the season (ninth on career) with 28 points and 10 rebounds.
As announced by the conference office, Heard was tabbed as the Big 12 women’s basketball Player of the Week. She averaged 31.1 points per game through several contests, notching two 30-point games, and back-to-back double-double performances. This was Heard’s second conference honor this season, for her fourth overall in her career.
Heard leads TCU in almost every statistical category this season.
In the second meeting this season versus TCU back on February 7, Kansas notched the win to split the season series, 82-72. The Jayhawk’s big second half aided in the defeat of the Horned Frogs after trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half. Kansas ended the contest with five players in double figures.
UP NEXT
If the Jayhawks win its first-round contest, Kansas will play No. 1 seeded Baylor on Friday, March 12 in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.