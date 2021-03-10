🏀 No. 9 Kansas Commences Big 12 Tournament Against No. 8 TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball is set as the No. 9 seed and will face the No. 8 seed TCU in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. Tipoff is set for March 11 at 5 p.m. (CT) inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas women’s basketball (7-17, 3-15 Big 12) last played on Saturday, falling to the No. 6 ranked Baylor 67-93.

Leading the offensive effort for the Jayhawks was Holly Kersgieter with 16 points through her 20 minutes on the hardwood. Kersgieter is the Kansas’ leader in points per game (16.7) and has reached the 385-point mark on the season. Julie Brosseau had 15 points against the Lady Bears, which is a new Big 12 high. Brosseau was 4-for-7 from the floor, 3-for-4 from deep, and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

GAME 25

Date: Thursday, March 11

Location: Kansas City, Mo.

Arena: Municipal Auditorium

Tip Time: 5 p.m. (CT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Stats

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network