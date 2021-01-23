🏀 No 9. Kansas Loses Close One to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 9 Kansas was defeated by Oklahoma, 75-68, Saturday afternoon in an intense Big 12 Conference road matchup played in the Lloyd Noble Center.

In a game featuring six ties and nine lead changes, Oklahoma took the lead with just under nine minutes remaining to be played and refused to give it up. The Jayhawks kept the game within seven points the entire second half, but were unable to draw even with the Sooners. Leading the way for the Jayhawks was senior Marcus Garrett with 21 points and 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season and third of his career. Jalen Wilson (13 points) and Ochai Agbaji (10 points) were the other Jayhawks to score in double figures.

Kansas shot 46.3% (25-of-54) from the field and 36.4% (8-of-22) from beyond the arc for the gamewhile the Sooners shot 45.3% (24-of-53) from the field and 37.5% (9-of-24) from 3-point range. The difference came in the free throw department, as Oklahoma was 18-of-22 from the charity stripe while Kansas was 10-of-14 from the free throw line. The difference in attempts was due to Oklahoma being in the bonus with over 14 minutes left to be played in the second half.

Oklahoma outrebounded Kansas, 36-26, while grabbing four more offensive rebounds as well. Both teams had 11 turnovers, two blocks and six steals.

Kansas’ Jalen Wilson and Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon made Denton, Texas, proud at the start of the game as the former high school teammates both got off to hot starts. Harmon scored Oklahoma’s first eight points and finished with 22 points, while Wilson scored eight of Kansas’ first 11 points.

Kansas kept nipping at Oklahoma’s heels throughout the second half. With 8:20 left in the game Dajuan Harris Jr., was doubleteamed on the baseline. The freshman, rather than panicking, made a two-handed, over-the-shoulder pass to redshirt-senior Mitch Lightfoot, who slammed it home with authority to cut the lead to one. Later in the half Harris would drill a 3-pointer to cut OU’s lead to just four.

STAT OF THE GAME

12 – Marcus Garrett’s 12 defensive boards set a new season high in defensive rebounds for the Jayhawks. His 12 rebounds, coupled with his 21 points, was good for his second double-double of the season and third of his career.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Jalen Wilson got Kansas off to a quick start off the opening tip, scoring a layup in the first three seconds of play. He followed that up with two 3-pointers, scoring eight of Kansas’ first 11 points.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since January 9to take on TCU in Big 12 play on Thursday, January 28. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.