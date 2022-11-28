🏀 No. 9 Kansas Rolls Past Texas Southern 87-55

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and No. 9 Kansas bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 87-55 rout of Texas Southern on Monday night.

“Just coming in and doing my job, really, whether that’s bringing energy or playing defense,” Rice said afterward. “I know I missed some time but it’s also kind of like a build-up. I have to get that rhythm back.”

Gradey Dick had 15 points, Joseph Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams Jr. 10 for the Jayhawks (7-1), who fell to No. 13 Tennessee in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. They improved to 109-16 after a loss under coach Bill Self.

“I thought it was probably pretty good overall,” Self said, “considering we were tired, and we hadn’t practiced since we played Tennessee. I thought that was about as good as we could do.”

Davon Barnes had 22 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 11 for the Tigers (1-7), whose tough nonconference schedule has taken them to Texas Tech, Houston and Auburn with a trip to Wichita State still to come.

The game was a rematch of a first-round NCAA Tournament game won by the Jayhawks on their way to the national championship last season. And for a stretch in the first half, the Tigers gave the champs all they could handle.