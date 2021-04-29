⚾ North Dakota State Up Next for Kansas Baseball
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (23-19, 4-11 Big 12) host North Dakota State for a three-game weekend series at Hoglund Ballpark April 30-May 2. The two schools open the series Friday at 6 p.m. before playing the Saturday contest at 1 p.m., and the series concluding game at noon on Sunday.
The Jayhawks last played a two-game midweek set against Sacramento State, splitting the series with the Hornets. Kansas used a pair of home runs and a solid pitching performance to down Sac State in game two, 6-4.
In the two games, four Jayhawks hit home runs, including the first career home run for Tom Lichty and the second in three games for Dylan Ditzenberger. Lichty pinch hit in the second game of the series and hit a 400-plus foot home run to center, giving Kansas a 5-4 advantage over the Hornets. Fresh off his first career home run in a Kansas uniform, Ditzenberger launched his second in the series opening game. Jack Wagner also logged a home run in the Tuesday contest, while Brett Vosik hit his first home run of the season in the Wednesday game. Tavian Josenberger extended his hit streak to 21 games, making it the second-longest streak since 2010.
Nine pitchers made an appearance against Sacramento State with Ryan Cyr and Sam Brady earning starts. Everhett Hazelwood pitched a team-high 3.2 innings in the series, while Jonah Ulane tallied his seventh save of the season. Daniel Hegarty relieved Hazelwood in the series concluding contest, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Cyr, Eli Davis and Cole Larsen will all earn a start on the mound this weekend against the Bison. Cyr is tied for second in the NCAA and first in the Big 12 in starts this season.
GAME 43-45
Date: April 30-May 2
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Stadium: Hoglund Ballpark
Live Stats: Stats
Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
OPPONENT PREVIEW: NORTH DAKOTA STATE
North Dakota State (26-12, 14-9 Summit) last played Valley City State, earning the 5-3 victory in 11 innings. Prior to the midweek clash, NDSU traveled to Brookings, South Dakota to face South Dakota State in a four-game series, splitting against the Jackrabbits.
NDSU holds a team .273 average at the plate and are led by Bennett Hostetler and Jake Malec. Hostetler is their team leader in doubles (10), RBI (35), batting average (.359) and hit by pitches (25). Malec boasts team-highs in home runs (7), triples (4) and hits (54). Combined, the duo is 27-32 on stolen bases with Hostetler boasting a team-high 15 stolen bases this season.
On the mound, the Bison hold a 4.93 ERA in 323.1 innings pitched. Max Loven, Ben Smith and Evan Sankey each will earn a start this weekend. The trio have a combined 25 starts this season with a 12-4 record.
CAREER RANKS
James Cosentino has played in 227 career games, which ties him for fourth all-time in Kansas program history with John Allman. Ritchie Price is the program record holder with 255 games played.
UP NEXT
Kansas welcomes Missouri State for a single-game midweek clash May 5 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.