⚾ North Dakota State Up Next for Kansas Baseball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (23-19, 4-11 Big 12) host North Dakota State for a three-game weekend series at Hoglund Ballpark April 30-May 2. The two schools open the series Friday at 6 p.m. before playing the Saturday contest at 1 p.m., and the series concluding game at noon on Sunday.

The Jayhawks last played a two-game midweek set against Sacramento State, splitting the series with the Hornets. Kansas used a pair of home runs and a solid pitching performance to down Sac State in game two, 6-4.

In the two games, four Jayhawks hit home runs, including the first career home run for Tom Lichty and the second in three games for Dylan Ditzenberger. Lichty pinch hit in the second game of the series and hit a 400-plus foot home run to center, giving Kansas a 5-4 advantage over the Hornets. Fresh off his first career home run in a Kansas uniform, Ditzenberger launched his second in the series opening game. Jack Wagner also logged a home run in the Tuesday contest, while Brett Vosik hit his first home run of the season in the Wednesday game. Tavian Josenberger extended his hit streak to 21 games, making it the second-longest streak since 2010.

Nine pitchers made an appearance against Sacramento State with Ryan Cyr and Sam Brady earning starts. Everhett Hazelwood pitched a team-high 3.2 innings in the series, while Jonah Ulane tallied his seventh save of the season. Daniel Hegarty relieved Hazelwood in the series concluding contest, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Cyr, Eli Davis and Cole Larsen will all earn a start on the mound this weekend against the Bison. Cyr is tied for second in the NCAA and first in the Big 12 in starts this season.