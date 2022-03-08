🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Ochai Agbaji: Becoming a KU Great

103. Ochai Agbaji: Becoming a KU Great

Episode Notes

Ochai Agbaji wasn’t ready for his time to be up in Lawrence. He had more to prove. To scouts. To coaches. But most importantly, to himself. Coming back to KU has worked out in more ways than one for the man they call Och. He’s developed into a 1st round pick in the NBA, won Big 12 Player of the Year and also helped bring the Jayhawks yet another Big 12 title. But there’s more work to be done. Just let Och tell that to you himself.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast with Big 12 Player of the Year, Ochai Agbaji.