🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Olympic Perseverance‬

It’s interesting to look into the mind of an Olympian and see how they think. And when you talk with Jayhawk track legend Andrea Geubelle Norris, it’s not always what you expect. Her Jayhawk career vaulted her into the upper echelons of track and field, and after a heartbreaking result at the 2012 Olympic Trials, she made the Rio Olympics in the long jump. Her experience in Rio was an eye-opening one, both on and off the track. To outsiders, it’s glitz, glamour, and the bright lights. But for Norris, she figured out what really mattered.

Join host Wayne Simien for the seventh episode in season two of The Jayhawker Podcast – An Olympic Perseverance