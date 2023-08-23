⚽️ Pasar Earns National and Conference Goalkeeper of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer super-senior Melania Pasar has been named Goalkeeper of the Week by TopDrawerSoccer and the Big 12 Conference. This is the first time the Portoroz, Slovenia, native has earned the national award in her career and her second time winning the conference honor.

In the first match of the 2023 season on Aug. 17, Pasar recorded her fifth career shutout at Wisconsin, a team that returned 10 starters and finished third in the Big Ten in 2022. Pasar made a career-high nine saves in the match, with one of those on a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to preserve a scoreless game.

In the 4-1 win at Loyola Chicago on Aug. 20, Pasar recorded three saves in leading KU to a 1-0-1 record in its first road trip of the season.

Pasar leads the Big 12 in saves through the first two games with 12. She is second in the league in save percentage (.923) and tied for second in goals against average (0.50).

A two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection, Pasar was also named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week on Aug. 30, 2022.

Pasar is the first Kansas goalkeeper to win TopDrawerSoccer Goalkeeper of the Week since Sarah Peters on Nov. 12, 2019. She also joins Peters in winning Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week on multiple occasions.

Kansas will host Vanderbilt (1-0-1) in KU’s home opener at Rock Chalk Park at 8 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

