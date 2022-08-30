⚽️ Pasar, Kante Named Big 12 Players of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar and freshman defender Assa Kante each received conference honors for their performances last week, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Pasar was selected as Goalkeeper of the Week and Kante was named Freshman of the Week.

Pasar recorded her second shutout of the season and the third of her career in a 1-0 win at Iowa last Thursday. She had a career-high seven saves in the match. Pasar held Iowa and Drake to only one combined goal for the week, posting a .900 save percentage and a 0.50 goals against average.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Pasar has only allowed two goals and ranks second in the Big 12 with a .882 save percentage and is tied for third with a 0.50 goals against average.

Kante made her collegiate debut this week and scored the game-winning goal in Sunday’s 3-1 victory against Drake. The goal was the first of her career and came in the 35th minute of the match on a set piece off a corner kick. Kante played 99 minutes off the bench for the week and assisted the back line in allowing only one goal in two games.

Pasar becomes the second Jayhawk in program history to be awarded Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week, while Kante is the 20th player in Kansas history to be presented with Big 12 Freshman of the Week. Pasar and Kante join junior defender Mackenzie Boeve as conference player of the week recipients this season for Kansas.

Kansas (3-1) returns home to play Purdue on Thursday riding a three-game winning streak. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park and the match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.