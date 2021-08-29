⚽ Peters Breaks Record; Childers Scores Winner in Victory Over Iowa

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman Raena Childers’ first career goal was an overtime game winner as KU defeated Iowa, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park in thrilling fashion.

Kansas won its second-consecutive match and improved to 2-1-1 on the season. The Jayhawks handed Iowa (3-1-0) its first loss of the 2021 campaign.

The win also a milestone one for senior keeper Sarah Peters. It was her third shutout this season and 29th of her career. Peters now outright holds the KU all-time shutout record passing Meghan Miller’s 28 shutouts set from 2001-04. Peters recorded a season-high five saves in the win.

Just a little over three minutes into the overtime, KU penetrated the Iowa defense and freshman Magalia Gagné found Raena Childers out front and the Grain Valley, Missouri, midfielder touched, turned and shot, finding the right side of the back of the net for the victory. Not only did mark Raena Childers’ first career goal, it was Gagné’s first assist as a Jayhawk.

“I just touched it, turned and shot; it was a great way to finish,” Childers said. “She (Gagné) is my roommate, so us being close outside of soccer helps build a connection on the field. I looked up and we made eye contact, I said ‘Mags, Mags, Mags’ and she played it to me and I was able to touch, turn and shoot. I’m glad we were able to get it done.”

For the match, Kansas outshot Iowa 13-11, including 9-2 in the second half. The two teams were tied with five shots on goal apiece for the match. KU senior Rylan Childers, older sister to Raena, posted two shots as did sophomores Brei Severns and Shira Elinav. KU also had 11 corner kick opportunities to Iowa’s six.

“I thought in the second half we were all over them,” KU head coach Mark Francis said. “The big difference was our depth. We made nine changes and they made four and I think that really impacted the match later on.”

Iowa outshot Kansas 9-3 in the opening half, including 4-3 shots on goal. Peters recorded four saves in the first half. Rylan Childers, Severns and freshman Emma Beltz each recorded shots on goal in the opening period. Beltz made her KU career debut in the first half.

Kansas turned the tide in the second half outshooting Iowa 9-2. Both teams just managed one shot on goal for the half as Peters recorded her fifth save of the match.

Kansas will hit the road for the first time this season when it plays at Memphis on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on ESPN+.