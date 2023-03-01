🏈 Phelps, Bostick Set to Participate in NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

The NFL Combine officially begins on February 28 with on-field drills for Phelps on Thursday, March 2 and for Bostick on Sunday, March 5. The pair of Jayhawks are among 319 premiere athletes that received invitations to participate in the 2023 NFL Combine, while it’s the first Jayhawk duo since 2020.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas’ Lonnie Phelps Jr., and Earl Bostick Jr., will participate in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine February 28-March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Phelps and Bostick will be on display in front of the NFL’s head coaches, assistant coaches, general managers, scouting personnel and medical staffs from all 32 NFL teams. NFL Network will provide full coverage of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Phelps has emerged as one the most powerful edge rushing prospects in this year’s NFL Draft, after one year at Kansas in which he started 11 games and tallied seven sacks in 505 snaps. Phelps had the fourth-most tackles on the team with 57 (45 solo, 12 assisted) and led the Jayhawks with 11.5 tackles-for-loss. Phelps also added one forced fumble on the season and was named Second Team All-Big 12 by the league’s coaches and by the Associated Press.

Prior to his time at KU, Phelps was a Second Team All-MAC selection at the University of Miami (Ohio), recording 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks in 2021. Phelps played in 37 games throughout his four-year college career, tallying 114 tackles and 32.0 tackles-for-loss and 21.5 sacks.

A mainstay on Kansas’ offensive line over the last five years, Earl Bostick Jr., enters this year’s NFL Draft as an intriguing offensive tackle prospect. Bostick started 36 games as a Jayhawk, while playing in 59 throughout his career. Bostick’s size and strength makes him a solid prospect to NFL Scouts that are looking for a swing tackle that can get to the second level in the run game.

Fans can watch Phelps and Bostick in action at the NFL Combine on NFL Network, while updates will be added to this page throughout the duration of the NFL Combine.