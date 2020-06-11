📸 Pick Six - Aniya Thomas

Everyone has photos that help you relive your fondest memories and evoke strong emotions. Collegiate athletes are no different. Every week a Jayhawk student-athlete will select six of his or her favorite photos from their time with their KU teammates, whether on the field or off, in a new feature called “Pick Six”.

This week, Kansas women’s basketball guard Aniya Thomas has selected six of her favorites from the Jayhawks’ 2019 season, which include a huge win over Texas and a trip to Florida where KU became the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament Champions. Thomas, a native of Duncanville, Texas, appeared in all 29 games (started 28) for the Jayhawks and helped the team to its first winning season in seven years (15-14). She led the scoring effort with an average of 12.6 points per game, as well as 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.