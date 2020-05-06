📸 Pick Six - Mandi Duggan

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

Everyone has photos that help you relive your fondest memories and evoke strong emotions. Collegiate athletes are no different. Every week a Jayhawk student-athlete will select six of his or her favorite photos from their time with their KU teammates, whether on the field or off, in a new feature called “Pick Six”. This week, Kansas soccer redshirt-junior forward Mandi Duggan has selected six of her favorites from the Jayhawks’ 2019 season, which included a Big 12 Tournament Championship and a run to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16. Duggan, a native of Aurora, Colorado, played a key roll in all 25 of the Jayhawks’ matches last year, scoring a career-high five goals and adding one assist. She netted the game-winner in the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Tournament match, which helped her see her name called for the All-Tournament Team.

#1 – Class of 2020

My class is something that will always have a special place in my heart. All seven of us became so close over the past four years we were together. We’ve seen it all with KU soccer, the injuries, the defeats, and the sweet victories. I love this photo because it shows each person’s personality pop out in. These girls had such an impact on KU soccer and paved the way for even bigger cleats to come through and make an impact.

#2 – Rock Chalk Spirit

This picture is from our “One Team” game against Texas. I remember how loud the athletes from the other sports were cheering for us while we were in a battle against the Longhorns that night. Our team’s success this season could not have been possible without the support of our fans and those athletes from the other sports. This picture is very special to me because it shows how deep the Rock Chalk spirit is.

#3 – An Unforgetable Moment

This photo will always hold a very special place in my heart. It was taken right after our goal against TCU in the Big 12 Championship match. What many people might not know about this photo is I started crying in Ceri’s arms right when I hugged her. I was overcome with emotion because this is what every team and athlete dreams of. All of the hot summer conditioning practices, preseason, and the countless hours spent in the weight room all led up to this one moment. It will always be one of my favorite and proudest moments here at KU.

#4 – Behind the Scenes

I love this picture because many people who watch us don’t always understand what goes on behind the scenes. Our fans and families see the success of our team, but it wouldn’t be possible without the constant planning the coaches put into every practice. Every coach plays a role in our success as a team.

#5 – Something Bigger

This photo means a lot to me and my other teammates. It was our Pink Day match where we represent women fighting and who have fought breast cancer. That day we were playing for something bigger than ourselves. The celebration I had with my teammates Sophie (Maierhofer) and Sam (Barnett) was something I will always remember.

