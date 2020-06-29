📸 Pick Six - Tina Stephens

Everyone has photos that help you relive your fondest memories and evoke strong emotions. Collegiate athletes are no different. Every week a Jayhawk student-athlete will select six of his or her favorite photos from their time with their KU teammates, whether on the field or off, in a new feature called “Pick Six”.

This week, Kansas women’s basketball post, Tina Stephens, has selected six of her favorites from the Jayhawks’ 2019 season. The rising senior made a huge impact in the paint for Kansas last season. The 6-foot-2 forward played a big role in KU’s 38.6 rebounds per game season statistic. Stephens’ presence in the front-court produced seven double-doubles. The Palmetto, Florida, native averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Her 7.2 rebounds per game put her in the top-10 of the Big 12 Conference rankings.