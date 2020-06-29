📸 Pick Six - Tina Stephens
Everyone has photos that help you relive your fondest memories and evoke strong emotions. Collegiate athletes are no different. Every week a Jayhawk student-athlete will select six of his or her favorite photos from their time with their KU teammates, whether on the field or off, in a new feature called “Pick Six”.
This week, Kansas women’s basketball post, Tina Stephens, has selected six of her favorites from the Jayhawks’ 2019 season. The rising senior made a huge impact in the paint for Kansas last season. The 6-foot-2 forward played a big role in KU’s 38.6 rebounds per game season statistic. Stephens’ presence in the front-court produced seven double-doubles. The Palmetto, Florida, native averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Her 7.2 rebounds per game put her in the top-10 of the Big 12 Conference rankings.
1. Team Win Against Florida
This picture is my all-time favorite from this season because we grabbed a great team win [against Florida]! At that moment, I felt we finally found our niche and started to play better together.
2. Halftime Buzzer-Beater at OU
This is a favorite picture of mine because I was able to hit this shot heading into halftime against Oklahoma on their court. Hitting this shot gave me the confidence I needed going into the second half of the game as well as the rest of the second half of conference play. We ended up defeating Oklahoma in Norman, 83-80, to split the series.
3. My Two Favorite Brazilians
During this particular game, I was on the court with my two favorite Brazilians at one time! It’s pretty simple why I love this picture, they are two of my favorite teammates of all-time.
4. Big Conference Win over OSU
I picked this picture because I will never forget getting a huge conference win over Oklahoma State in Allen Fieldhouse!
5. Personality Pic
It’s one of my favorites because it shows all of our unique and awesome personalities.
6. Champions!
This picture was taken on our trip to Boca Raton, Florida during Thanksgiving. We came back home Champions!