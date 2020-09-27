🏌️‍♀️ Play Suspended in Second Round at Schooner Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – High winds in the second round suspended play Sunday night at the 2020 Schooner Classic as the Kansas women’s golf team sits in eighth place through 30 holes at Belmar Golf Club.

Junior Sera Tadokoro paced the Jayhawks with a 2-under-par 68 in the first round, and holds down the No. 11 spot on the individual leader board with six holes to play in the second round. Junior Lauren Heinlein shot even-par in round one and ranks inside the top-25 with a 4-over-par score through 30 holes.

Tadokoro tallied four birdies and two bogeys in her first round, including a 3-under-par front nine. However, the first nine holes of the second round got the best of her, and she holds a score of 1-over-par when play got suspended.

“We had a solid opening round, and saw lots of encouraging things from everyone,” head coach Erin O’Neil said. “The second round was a struggle from the start. It wasn’t pretty around the greens and we need to do better with chipping in particular. The wind really only picked up on our last hole and a half and we really need to be prepared to handle it tomorrow since it’s supposed to be 20-25 mph. It’s a great opportunity to pick up some shots if we can be patient and smart.

Two freshmen, Joy Mannix and Ellie Roth, made their collegiate debuts and sit in 36th and 49th place, respectively. Junior Abby Glynn ranks tied with Mannix, after shooting 6-over-par in the first 30 holes of the tournament.

“Our freshmen had a good first showing and handled the pressure well for their first collegiate event,” O’Neil said. “We were impressed with how they kept their composure and had good attitudes throughout the day even when things didn’t go their way.

The Jayhawks will tee off Monday morning, September 28, at 8:30 a.m. to finish the final six holes of the second round, before teeing off in the third and final round to wrap up the tournament.

Fans can follow the scores live via Golfstat and the Kansas women’s golf social media accounts, or tune into a pay-per-view broadcast on SoonerSports.tv.