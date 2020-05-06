🏈 Pooka Williams Jr., Named VSN Louisiana Greatest Running Back
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr., was named Varsity Sports Now Louisiana’s greatest running back ever to play high school football in the state after a 32-player bracket challenge.
Williams played his final season of high school football in 2017 and finished his career with more than 6,000 total offensive yards and 72 touchdowns. The New Orleans, Louisiana native defeated Kenny Hillard by 457 votes in the final matchup that was on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
The 2019 All-Big 12 First Team (AP) selection finished his sophomore campaign with 1,061 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Williams also caught 27 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He also became the first Jayhawk since James Sims to rush for 1,000+ yards in consecutive seasons.
During his freshman campaign with the Jayhawks, Williams burst on the scene in the Big 12, being named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year (coaches), All-Big 12 First Team running back (coaches), Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (AP) and All-Big 12 Second Team running back (AP).
Williams accolades continued to roll in after the 2018 season, as he was named a Freshman All-America all-purpose selection by the FWAA and The Athletic, while also garnering All-America Second Team honors by FWAA as an all-purpose selection.