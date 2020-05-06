🏈 Pooka Williams Jr., Named VSN Louisiana Greatest Running Back

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr., was named Varsity Sports Now Louisiana’s greatest running back ever to play high school football in the state after a 32-player bracket challenge.

Williams played his final season of high school football in 2017 and finished his career with more than 6,000 total offensive yards and 72 touchdowns. The New Orleans, Louisiana native defeated Kenny Hillard by 457 votes in the final matchup that was on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The 2019 All-Big 12 First Team (AP) selection finished his sophomore campaign with 1,061 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Williams also caught 27 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He also became the first Jayhawk since James Sims to rush for 1,000+ yards in consecutive seasons.