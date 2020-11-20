🏊‍♀️ Pool Records Fall in Sixth KU Virtual Cup

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swim and dive team took down three Robinson Natatorium pool records in the KU Virtual Cup #6 inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday.

The pool records came in the 200-yard Medley Relay, 200-Yard Backstroke and the 200-Yard Breaststroke. Two of the records (200-Yard Backstroke, 200-Yard Breaststroke) have stood for over five years.

The first pool record was broken in the first event of the day, the 200-Yard Medley Relay, when the team of Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Dewi Blose swam to a 1:40.69 performance. The finish broke the record of 1:41.25 set earlier this year by Manning, Steward, Witt and Keyla Brown.

Later, in the 200-Yard Backstroke, Manning was a part of her second pool record of the evening, finishing the 200-Yard Backstroke in 1:57.75. Manning’s finish broke the previous record of 1:57.83 set by Yuldoz Kuchkarova in 2014.

In the 200-Yard Breaststroke, Steward swam to another pool record by finishing the race in 2:12.28, breaking the previous record of 2:14.71 set by Alia Atkinson (Texas A&M) in 2008. Steward also owns the school record of 2:10.68 in the event, which was set earlier this year.

Friday’s competition marked the sixth and final of the KU Virtual Cup, as the Jayhawks continue to prepare for the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships slated for February 24-27 in Austin, Texas.