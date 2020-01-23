⚾ Position Breakdown: Infielders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 2020 Jayhawks return the core of its infield from the 2019 squad, including the trio of Benjamin Sems, James Cosentino and Skyler Messinger, who each started 56-or-more games last season.

Returners: James Cosentino, Dylan Ditzenberger, Tom Lichty, Skyler Messinger, Benjamin Sems

Key departures: None

Newcomers: Zac Cox, Luke Napolitano

James Cosentino | Senior | Leawood, Kansas

Cosentino played and started in 58 games and posted a .235 batting average with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 27 walks. He lead the team in hit by pitch with 22 and was tied for second-best on the team in triples.

Zac Cox | Freshman | Manhattan, Kansas

Cox was a four-time letter winner at Manhattan High School in baseball, and helped lead the Indians to a regional championship and Kansas State Runner-Up in 2017. Finished his season campaign with .400 batting average and 25 RBI.

Dylan Ditzenberger | Redshirt-Sophomore | Allen, Texas

The Texas native serves as a utility player both in the infield and outfield for the Jayhawks. He started in 36 of the 52 games he played in last season, while batting .228 with five doubles, one triple, 21 RBIs, 22 walks and four stolen bases.

Tom Lichty | Junior | Reno, Nevada

Lichty started in 14 of the 28 games he played in and batted .183. The Nevada native posted four doubles, one triple, nine walks and two stolen bases. Lichty could split time between the infield and outfield for the Jayhawks.

Skyler Messinger | Junior | Niwot, Colorado

The Colorado native started in 57 of the 58 games he played in while batting .280. Messinger also posted 16 doubles, three triples, 31 RBIs and 20 walks and was named to the 2019 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament team.

Luke Napolitano | Freshman | Rockville Centre, New York

Napolitano was a six-time letter winner in both baseball and basketball at Kellenberg Memorial High School and helped lead the Firebirds to a CHSAA Conference Championship in 2017 in addition to being named to the Honor Roll three times – in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Benjamin Sems | Senior | Chesterfield, Missouri

Sems started in all 56 games he played in and finished with a team-high .305 batting average while posting 12 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 39 RBIs. The Missouri native was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Academic All-Big 12 First Team.