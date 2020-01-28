⚾ Position Breakdown: Outfielders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball will be forced to replace the efforts of Rudy Karre from last season, but field nine outfielders on its 2020 roster.

Returners: Casey Burnham, Dylan Ditzenberger, Blaine Ray, Kaimana Souza-Paaluhi, Brett Vosik, Jack Wagner

Key departures: Rudy Karre

Newcomers: Jake Baker, Blake Ebo, Zach Hanna

Jake Baker | Freshman | Lawrence, Kansas

The Lawrence native was a four-time letter winner in baseball and basketball at Lawrence Free State and helped lead the Firebirds to a League Championship in 2017. Baker led his high school team in RBIs in addition to being named to First Team All-Sunflower League Utility and Second Team All-State Utility in 2018.

Casey Burnham | Sophomore | Grand Island, Nebraska

In his freshman campaign, Burnham started in 41 of the 49 games that he played in. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on May 6 after he launched a walk-off home run against Texas to help the Jayhawks complete a three-game sweep against the Longhorns.

Dylan Ditzenberger | Redshirt-Sophomore | Allen, Texas

The Texas native serves as a utility player both in the infield and outfield for the Jayhawks. He started in 36 of the 52 games he played in last season, while batting .228 with five doubles, one triple, 21 RBIs, 22 walks and four stolen bases.

Blake Ebo | Redshirt-Junior | Lumberton, New Jersey

Ebo is a transfer from South Georgia State College where he played for two years under head coach Jeff Timothy. In high school, Ebo posted a .508 batting average with two home runs and was drafted in the 28th round by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Zach Hanna | Redshirt-Senior | Shawnee, Kansas

Hanna hit .247 in 52 games during his first year with Missouri, starting 40 games primarily in left field. The Kansas native slugged seven homers and hit six doubles while driving in 34 runs and scoring 21 more in the 2018 season. Hanna missed the 2019 campaign due to injury.

Blaine Ray | Junior | Ottawa, Kansas

Ray started in 14 of the 31 games he played in last season and batted .184 (9-for-49) with two triples, one home run and seven walks.

Kaimana Souza-Paaluhi | Redshirt-Junior | Mililani, Hawaii

The Hawaii native started in 7 of the 19 games he played in and batted .138 with five RBIs, a double and a triple.

Brett Vosik | Senior | Omaha, Nebraska

Vosik started in 57 of the 58 games he played in and finished tied for second on the team in doubles with 14 and home runs with five. In addition, he ranked third on the team in hits (59), runs batted in (34) and slugging percentage (.425).

Jack Wagner | Sophomore | Wichita, Kansas

Wagner batted .273 in his freshman season with two doubles, three RBIs and six walks in five career games.