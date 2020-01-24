🥎 Position Breakdown: Outfielders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball enters the 2020 spring schedule with five outfielders on their roster. This includes junior outfielder Brittany Jackson who missed the first three tournaments in 2019 with an injury.

"This outfield group is very unique as they are are all very versatile on different sides of the field, so that will be exciting to see how we are able to move them around based on the different game-day situations. But more importantly than that, they bring us athleticism with their arm strength and speed. With Brittany Jackson serving as the leader I think there is a lot to be excited about with this group."

Dellinger returns for her senior season with the Jayhawks. She appeared in 32 games for Kansas in 2019 that included 12 starts. The Papillion, Neb. native was named to the 2019 Big 12 All-Academic First Team selection.

After missing the first three tournaments of the 2019 season with an injury, Jackson returned to play in 37 games in 2019 that included 36 starts in center field. Despite missing time, she finished the season first on the team in triples (3) and second in steals (4).

After appearing in 25 games in 2019 (both as an outfielder and a pitcher), Travieso enters her junior season with the Jayhawks. She was a 2019 Big 12 All-Academic First Team selection and was one of just six in the conference to have a 4.0 GPA. In 2020, Travieso will serve only as an outfielder for the Jayhawks as she moves away from the pitching circle.

As a freshman, Omli appeared in 35 games in 2019 with 16 starts. She led KU in stolen bases on the year with eight.

Newcomers in the Outfield

Peyton Renzi

Renzi is a freshman from Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kan. She was selected to the 5A First Team All-State her senior season after being named to Second Team All-State her first three seasons.

Kansas opens up their season against Arizona at 1:30 p.m. and Arizona State at 7 p.m. on the first day of the Kajikawa Classic on Feb. 7 in Tempe, Ariz.