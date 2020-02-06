⚾ Position Breakdown: Pitchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball will have to replace the efforts of Ryan Zeferjahn, who was drafted after last season by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but return Nathan Barry, Ryan Cyr, Eli Davis, Steve Washilewski, Blake Goldsberry and Jonah Ulane.

Returners: Jake Adams, Nathan Barry, Kahi Bisho, Ryan Cyr, Eli Davis, Hunter Freese, Blake Goldsberry, Daniel Hegarty, Marc Mendel, Stone Parker, Gabriel Sotomayor, Austin Quick, Jonah Ulane, Steve Washilewski

Key departures:Ryan Ralston, Ryan Zeferjahn

Newcomers: Everhett Hazelwood, Cole Larsen, Thane McDaniel, Ryan Vanderhei

Jake Adams | Sophomore | Bethany, Oklahoma

Adams made his collegiate debut against Texas Southern and struck out a career-high three batters in relief. He appeared in five games and pitched in 3.2 innings of relief.

Nathan Barry | Redshirt-Senior | Reno, Nevada

The Nevada native saw action in 31 games while appearing in 35 innings of relief and made one start in the 2019 season. Barry owned a 5-1 record and a 4.25 ERA while striking 28 batters.

Kahi Bisho | Sophomore | Honolulu, Hawaii

Bisho appeared in 10 games and pitched 7.2 innings in relief while striking out nine batters.

Ryan Cyr | Redshirt-Senior | Leawood, Kansas

Cyr started in 15 of the 16 games he played in and posted a 5.06 ERA and a 4-7 record in 97.1 innings pitched. The Kansas-native recorded four complete games and struck out 61 batters during the 2019 season and was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week in early May.

Eli Davis | Redshirt-Sophomore | Shawnee, Oklahoma

Davis started in 12 of the 13 games he appeared in, while pitching in 66.1 innings. He posted a 5-1 record and struck out 51 batters.

Hunter Freese | Sophomore | Edmond, Oklahoma

Freese appeared in 12 games and started in three while striking out 11 batters. He recorded a 1-2 record and 7.17 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched.

Blake Goldsberry | Redshirt-Senior | Highlands Ranch, Colorado

The Colorado native made an appearance out of the bullpen in 31 games while pitching in 43.2 innings. Goldsberry posted a 6-6 record with 33 strikeouts.

Everhett Hazelwood | Junior | San Diego, California

Hazelwood comes from Palomar College where he was a Pacific Coast Conference Champion in 2018. He posted a 6-1 record with a 3.30 ERA and recorded 69 strikeouts in 64 innings.

Daniel Hegarty | Junior | Leawood, Kansas

Hegarty appeared in 23 games in relief and pitched 22.2 innings. He recorded 23 strikeouts and posted a 7.54 ERA.

Cole Larsen | Junior | Jamestown, Kansas

Larsen spent two years at Cowley County Community College where he finished second in the nation with a 1.36 ERA. He helped lead the Tigers to a Conference Championship and was named First Team All-Conference and First Team All-Region

Thane McDaniel | Freshman | Junction City, Kansas

McDaniel comes from Junction City High School where he was a three-time letter winner in baseball. He was also named First Team All-State and First Team All-Centennial League in 2018.

Marc Mendel | Redshirt-Freshman | New York, New York

Mendel comes from Fieldston High School when he was a four-time letter winner in baseball. He boasted a 0.44 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 44 innings his senior year and was named First Team All-League his senior year.

Stone Parker | Sophomore | Kailua, Hawaii

Parker saw action in 20 games and pitched 13.1 innings of relief. He tallied six strikeouts and owned a 1-1 record.

Gabriel Sotomayor | Senior | Gurabo, Puerto Rico

Sotomayor appeared in 10 games in the 2019 season. The Puerto Rico-native owned a 1-0 record in 5.2 innings of relief and tallied seven strikeouts.

Austin Quick | Redshirt-Freshman | Lawrence, Kansas

Quick redshirted during his freshman season. The Lawrence-native was a four-time letter winner at Lawrence High School where he hit .400 his senior year and recorded a 2.00 ERA with 50 strikeouts.

Jonah Ulane | Redshirt-Junior | Omaha, Nebraska

Ulane spent a majority of the 2019 season as the Jayhawks’ closer and appeared in 27.1 innings of relief. He tallied nine saves while serving as closer and recorded 42 strikeouts.

Ryan Vanderhei | Freshman | Goodyear, Arizona

Vanderhei comes from Estrella Foothills High School where he went 5-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 2018. He helped lead the Wolves to back-to-back District Championships in 2017 and 2018 and was named to First Team All-District and Second Team All-State

Steve Washilewski | Junior | Dyer, Indiana

Washilewski started in 10 of the 14 games he appeared in. He pitched 57.2 innings with a 4-2 record and 49 strikeouts.