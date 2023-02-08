🏀 Prater Leads Jayhawks Past TCU, 73-55

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Chandler Prater matched a career-high with 19 points while Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 15th double-double of the season as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated TCU, 73-55, on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks improve to 15-7 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 play, while TCU drops to 6-17 (0-12 Big 12) on the year.

TCU got off to an early 4-0 start before Jackson scored four straight points in the paint to even the game at 4-4. After a pair of free throws from TCU, KU went on a 11-2 run to take a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Jayhawks went on a 13-3 run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-13 with 4:37 left in the half. During that run, the Jayhawk defense forced four turnovers. Prater scored 12 second-quarter points to keep KU in control, and the Jayhawks led 39-19 at the break.

Kansas led 45-28 halfway through the third quarter at the media timeout. Zakiyah Franklin chipped in four early points in the quarter before a layup by Prater at the 2:50 mark put Kansas up 47-31. Jackson tipped the ball from the ground to Franklin at the end of the shot clock for an and-one layup, which put the Jayhawks up 19 late in the quarter, which ended with Kansas leading 50-34.

Holly Kersgieter started things off in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer from the left quarter to put KU up 53-36. With that three, Kersgieter moved to fourth all-time in Kansas women’s basketball history in made three-pointers with 182, passing Erica Hallman. The Jayhawks kept the tempo high and finished strong, closing out the game with a 73-55 victory.