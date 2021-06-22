🏐 Preseason Big 12 Honors Announced, Trio of Jayhawks Recognized

IRVING, Texas – A trio of Jayhawks were honored when the Big 12 announced its preseason awards Tuesday. Caroline Crawford and Jenny Mosser were named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team, while Caroline Bien was selected as the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Mosser, a super senior who played her first season in the Crimson and Blue during the 2020-21 season, was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree and later was named to the AVCA All-Midwest region. Mosser appeared in 18 matches with 18 starts during the limited schedule from last season, leading Kansas’ in kills (229) and kills per set (3.37). She tallied 12 matches with double-digit kills, while adding 22 aces with 169 digs – both marks are second best on the KU roster last season.

Crawford’s accomplishments continue to roll in for the standout middle blocker, who was named to the USA Volleyball Women’s Indoor U20 Training Team recently. She appeared in all 22 matches with 22 starts and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Rookie Team. Crawford garnered AVCA All-Midwest Region Honorable Mention and was a four-time Big 12 weekly award winner, including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after compiling 19 total blocks in a sweep over TCU.

Bien played for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School prior to her time in the Crimson and Blue and led the Saints to a 29-2 record last season and the Kansas 5A State Championship this past season. She was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year and was a 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association Frist Team All-American. Bien was ranked the No. 14 recruit in the class of 2021 by PrepVolleyball.com.

Kansas opens Big 12 play at Texas Tech Sept. 24-25 before hosting Iowa State Oct. 1-2 for the Jayhawk’s first Big 12 home series of the season.