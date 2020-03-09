🥎 PREVIEW: Doubleheader vs. Arkansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball heads out to Fayetteville, Ark., for a doubleheader against the Razorbacks on Tuesday, March 10. The Jayhawks enter Tuesday’s matchups on a five-game win streak after going undefeated at the Rock Chalk Challenge over the weekend.

With the five wins, Kansas has moved to 13-11 overall on the season. The five-game win streak is the Jayhawks’ second-longest win streak of the season after putting together six in a row from Feb. 21 to Feb. 29.

Opponent Arkansas Arkansas Date March 10 March 10 Time (CT) 3 p.m. 6 p.m.

Series Summary

Kansas vs. Arkansas (4-1 | Last Five): 2/7/15 Boca Raton, Fla. (N) W, 4-3 4/3/07 Lawrence, Kan. L, 1-6 4/3/07 Lawrence, Kan. W, 4-2 4/5/06 Fayetteville, Ark. W, 1-0 4/5/06 Fayetteville, Ark. W, 2-1



Up Next