🥎 PREVIEW: Doubleheader vs. Arkansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball heads out to Fayetteville, Ark., for a doubleheader against the Razorbacks on Tuesday, March 10. The Jayhawks enter Tuesday’s matchups on a five-game win streak after going undefeated at the Rock Chalk Challenge over the weekend.
With the five wins, Kansas has moved to 13-11 overall on the season. The five-game win streak is the Jayhawks’ second-longest win streak of the season after putting together six in a row from Feb. 21 to Feb. 29.
|Opponent
|Arkansas
|Arkansas
|Date
|March 10
|March 10
|Time (CT)
|3 p.m.
|6 p.m.
Series Summary
- Kansas vs. Arkansas (4-1 | Last Five):
- 2/7/15 Boca Raton, Fla. (N) W, 4-3
- 4/3/07 Lawrence, Kan. L, 1-6
- 4/3/07 Lawrence, Kan. W, 4-2
- 4/5/06 Fayetteville, Ark. W, 1-0
- 4/5/06 Fayetteville, Ark. W, 2-1
Up Next
- KU will host the Jayhawk Invitational March 13-15 with games against Kansas City and Tulsa. This will be the Jayhawks’ second set of home games played at Arrocha Ballpark in Rock Chalk Park this season.