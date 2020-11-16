⚾ Price Announces Four Additions To 2021 Class
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball head coach Ritch Price announced four additions – Payton Allen, Jonathan Cymrot, Tyler Gerety and Chase Jans – to the 2021 signing class.
Payton Allen | Rogers, Arkansas | 5-11 | Infielder
- Perfect Game No. 379 player in the USA
- Played for Bentonville High School, lettering four times in baseball
- Career .343 average with 14 doubles, 42 runs and 26 RBI
- Career 1.94 ERA in 21.2 innings
- All-Conference as a freshman
- 2018, 2019 Perfect Game Underclass All-American
- Member of the Royals Scout Team
"Payton has good actions at shortstop with the arm strength to finish the play. He plays the game with energy and is a leader on the field at the shortstop position. He has a good approach at the plate and uses the whole field. Payton has played at really high level at the biggest events nationally the past couple of summers for the Royals Scout Team."Price on Allen
Jonathan Cymrot | San Jose, California | 6-0 | Utility/Pitcher
- Perfect Game No. 13 pitcher in California and No. 400 player in the USA
- Played for Valley Christian High School in the West Catholic Athletic League and Zoots Baseball during Summer League
- Member of the 2018 WCAL Championship team, CCS Championship and was a MaxPreps National Champion
- 2019 CCS Championship and WCAL Championship
- Logged 21 RBI with a .350 average his freshman season and 20 RBI with .310 average his sophomore campaign
- Tallied a .68 ERA his freshman season with a 2-0 record in 20 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts
- Recorded an 8-1 record with a 1.11 ERA in 50 innings pitched with 53 strikeouts
- 2018 Cal-Hi Sports California State Freshman of the Year and Valley Christian Freshman Male Athlete of the Year
- 2019 Cal-Hi Sports California State Sophomore of the Year and First Team All-WCAL
"Jonathan is a 2 way player who was highly recruited after he was named the high school sophomore player of the year in California. As a hitter he has a good swing with rhythm and consistently hits the ball hard, he profiles as a corner INF or OF in college. As a pitcher he has an advanced feel to spin the ball and mix 3 pitches. Jonathan is another player from the South Bay who chose to be Jayhawk, like former Jayhawks Matt McLaughlin, Brendt Citta and Michael Tinsley."Price on Cymrot
Tyler Gerety | Sabetha, Kansas | 5-11 | Infielder
- Prep Baseball Report No. 10 in Kansas
- Played at Nemaha Central High School and lettered in football, baseball and basketball
- Competed with The Barn during Summer League action
- Member of the 2019 Kansas 2A State Football Champion
"Tyler is a good athlete who is versatile in the field. He has a really good swing with an advanced ability to square the ball up at the plate. When Tyler has played in a bigger events with The Barn in the summer, he has been the best hitter on the field when the weekend is over. Tyler has a toughness he brings to the field that will be a great addition to our program, and we are excited to add another player from Western Kansas."Price on Gerety
Chase Jans | Overland Park, Kansas | 6-0 | Outfielder
- Prep Baseball Report No. 1 outfielder in the state of Kansas
- Perfect Game No. 174 in the USA
- Played for Blue Valley High School and lettered in baseball and football
- Helped lead team to undefeated freshman season and 2019 regional championship
- 2019 Kansas All-State kick returner and running back and 2019All-State outfielder
- Member of the Royals Scout Team
"Chase is one of the fastest players in the country in the 2021 class. He also possesses power from the right side of the plate to go with his elite speed and athleticism in center field. He is one of the top players in the KC Metro and our staff is thrilled he wanted to stay close to home and be a Jayhawk."Price on Jans