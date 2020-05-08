📚 Program-High 30 Jayhawks Featured on Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A program-high 30 Jayhawks were selected for the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team, as announced by the conference office Friday. This year’s honorees feature 37 student-athletes on the First Team and three on the Second Team.

"I am extremely proud of the work these Jayhawks are doing in the classroom. Their hard work in the classroom is mirroring the type of work down at the Boathouse. A true embodiment of the term student-athlete."

Twenty-one of the 196 honorees from across the conference posted 4.0 GPAs. KU had three do so with junior Katie Donnellan, junior Lauren Fee and sophomore Jenna Lenherr.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to a 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshman and transfer students are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.

FIRST TEAM

London Acree – Geography and Political Science

Reese Arnold – Sr. – Exercise Science

Abigail Benedict – So. – Secondary Education History & Government

Jessica Brewer – So. – Exercise Science Parsons, Kan.

Heidi Burns – Jr. – Ecology, Evolution & Organismal Biology

Shannon Cody – Jr. – Accounting

Katie Donnellan – Jr. – Accounting and Finance

Maggie Dupuie – Jr. – Communication Studies

Lauren Fee – Jr. – Applied Behavior Science and Psychology

Kaitlyn Finger – Sr. – Applied Behavior Science

Isabelle Finzen – Jr. – Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology

Jaryn Folk – Jr. – Aerospace Engineering

Kinsey Hagedorn – So. – Global & International Studies and French

Miranda Horn – So. – News & Information

Julia Isbell – Jr. – Dance and Spanish

Jadyn Jay – So. – Strategic Communications

Katie Joers – So. – Exercise Science

Elise Jones – So. – Psychology

Addie Kershner – So. – Community Health

Morgan Kottas – Sr. – Master’s in Construction Management

Jenna Lenherr – So. – Speech, Language & Hearing

Danica Pecana – So. – Exercise Science

Hannah Roemer – Jr. – Exercise Science

Sarah Schulz – So. – Community Health

Lily Thomas – So. – Exercise Science

Anna Van Driel – Jr. – Accounting

Riley Varuska – Sr. – Exercise Science

SECOND TEAM

Isabel Horosz – Sr. – Civil Engineering

Hailey Humiston – Jr. – Sport Management

Zoe Weland – R-Fr. – Classical Antiquity and Political Science