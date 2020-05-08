📚 Program-High 30 Jayhawks Featured on Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – A program-high 30 Jayhawks were selected for the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team, as announced by the conference office Friday. This year’s honorees feature 37 student-athletes on the First Team and three on the Second Team.
"I am extremely proud of the work these Jayhawks are doing in the classroom. Their hard work in the classroom is mirroring the type of work down at the Boathouse. A true embodiment of the term student-athlete."Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Twenty-one of the 196 honorees from across the conference posted 4.0 GPAs. KU had three do so with junior Katie Donnellan, junior Lauren Fee and sophomore Jenna Lenherr.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to a 3.19 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshman and transfer students are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.
FIRST TEAM
London Acree – Geography and Political Science
Reese Arnold – Sr. – Exercise Science
Abigail Benedict – So. – Secondary Education History & Government
Jessica Brewer – So. – Exercise Science Parsons, Kan.
Heidi Burns – Jr. – Ecology, Evolution & Organismal Biology
Shannon Cody – Jr. – Accounting
Katie Donnellan – Jr. – Accounting and Finance
Maggie Dupuie – Jr. – Communication Studies
Lauren Fee – Jr. – Applied Behavior Science and Psychology
Kaitlyn Finger – Sr. – Applied Behavior Science
Isabelle Finzen – Jr. – Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
Jaryn Folk – Jr. – Aerospace Engineering
Kinsey Hagedorn – So. – Global & International Studies and French
Miranda Horn – So. – News & Information
Julia Isbell – Jr. – Dance and Spanish
Jadyn Jay – So. – Strategic Communications
Katie Joers – So. – Exercise Science
Elise Jones – So. – Psychology
Addie Kershner – So. – Community Health
Morgan Kottas – Sr. – Master’s in Construction Management
Jenna Lenherr – So. – Speech, Language & Hearing
Danica Pecana – So. – Exercise Science
Hannah Roemer – Jr. – Exercise Science
Sarah Schulz – So. – Community Health
Lily Thomas – So. – Exercise Science
Anna Van Driel – Jr. – Accounting
Riley Varuska – Sr. – Exercise Science
SECOND TEAM
Isabel Horosz – Sr. – Civil Engineering
Hailey Humiston – Jr. – Sport Management
Zoe Weland – R-Fr. – Classical Antiquity and Political Science