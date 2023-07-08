⛳ Program-Record Five Jayhawks Named WGCA All-American Scholars

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Kansas Women’s Golf had a program-best five student-athletes named to the 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team, which was announced Thursday.

The Jayhawks to earn the prestigious honor include Abby Glynn, Lauren Clark, Johanna Ebner, Esme Hamilton and Jordan Rothman. Over 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers from 378 programs were recognized with the honor, which includes some of the most stringent criteria in all of college athletics. To be selected, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the season and have played in 50 percent of the team’s competitions during the season.