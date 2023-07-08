⛳ Program-Record Five Jayhawks Named WGCA All-American Scholars
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Kansas Women’s Golf had a program-best five student-athletes named to the 2022-23 Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar Team, which was announced Thursday.
The Jayhawks to earn the prestigious honor include Abby Glynn, Lauren Clark, Johanna Ebner, Esme Hamilton and Jordan Rothman. Over 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers from 378 programs were recognized with the honor, which includes some of the most stringent criteria in all of college athletics. To be selected, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the season and have played in 50 percent of the team’s competitions during the season.
"I am so proud of our team and their commitment to excellence in the classroom this year. Having a program record of five players named to the team shows reflects how this team worked incredibly hard in the classroom with the workload given, our travel schedule and golf performance at an elite level. Our players do extra work to get caught up from being on the road, spend countless hours studying and preparing for course work, and make their education a priority here at that is evident in this award."Head Coach Lindsay Kuhle
Glynn, a graduate senior from Topeka, is appearing on the WGCA All-American Scholar Team for the fourth-consecutive season, while Ebner and Rothman are receiving the honor for the second-consecutive season. Clark and Hamilton both claimed the distinction in their first seasons at KU.
The five WGCA All-American Scholar Team selections represents a new single-season program record, surpassing the previous best of four, which Kansas accomplished in 2009, 2011 and 2022.