🚣‍♀️ Prospect Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Join us on February 13, 2021, for a virtual open house with Kansas Rowing on Zoom. The virtual open house is for female athletes that have an interest in becoming a Division-I college athlete.

Meet the incredible coaching staff who strive to help make the athletes great in the classroom and on the water. Learn more about the University of Kansas, the Kansas Rowing program and how you are supported as a student. Also, learn more about the sport of rowing, the recruiting process and the next steps for those that want to row for the Jayhawks in the future.

The program will begin at 12 p.m. CT via Zoom call and you must be a part of the 2022 high school graduating class, 2021 high school graduating class, or a current student at KU to attend this virtual open house.

To reserve a spot, you can RSVP for the event HERE.