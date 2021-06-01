🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Ray Bechard: Lifelong Jayhawk

63. Ray Bechard: Lifelong Jayhawk

Jayhawk volleyball coach Ray Bechard has always been a lifelong Jayhawk and has lived and worked in the state of Kansas his entire life. Interestingly, Bechard was never affiliated with volleyball until his principal made him take the job at Lewis High School in Lewis, Kansas, and he took to the sport. Bechard moved on to the community college level, and after extraordinary success, the Jayhawks came calling. His dream had come true. Bechard has taken the Jayhawks to new heights on the volleyball court, including a trip to the 2015 Final Four. His appreciation for his current post and the fact that he is coaching in Lawrence, and has for 23 years, is not lost on Bechard. He is one fortunate Jayhawk.

Join host Wayne Simien for the 63rd episode of the The Jayhawker Podcast – Lifelong Jayhawk.